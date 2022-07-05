ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota County, NE

Heat Advisory issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 11:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 03:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Fremont; Harrison; Mills; Monona; Montgomery; Page; Pottawattamie; Shelby FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Iowa and Nebraska, including the following counties, in Iowa, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby. In Nebraska, Burt, Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Lancaster, Madison, Otoe, Platte, Sarpy, Saunders, Stanton and Washington. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - In addition to the heavy rain threat this morning, the potential for heavy rain continues through early evening as new storms develop this afternoon.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Antelope, Blaine, Boone, Boyd, Brown, Burt, Cedar, Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Antelope; Blaine; Boone; Boyd; Brown; Burt; Cedar; Cherry; Cuming; Dakota; Dixon; Garfield; Holt; Keya Paha; Knox; Loup; Madison; Pierce; Rock; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne; Wheeler SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 437 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANTELOPE BLAINE BOONE BOYD BROWN BURT CEDAR CHERRY CUMING DAKOTA DIXON GARFIELD HOLT KEYA PAHA KNOX LOUP MADISON PIERCE ROCK STANTON THURSTON WAYNE WHEELER
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Burt, Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 04:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Burt; Butler; Cass; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Douglas; Lancaster; Madison; Otoe; Platte; Sarpy; Saunders; Stanton; Washington FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Iowa and Nebraska, including the following counties, in Iowa, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby. In Nebraska, Burt, Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Lancaster, Madison, Otoe, Platte, Sarpy, Saunders, Stanton and Washington. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - In addition to the heavy rain threat this morning, the potential for heavy rain continues through early evening as new storms develop this afternoon.
BURT COUNTY, NE

