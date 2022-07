KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Women across the country, including in West Michigan, are deleting period tracking apps off their devices. Period tracking apps are used to predict a woman's cycle. Following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to leave the right to an abortion up to individual states, some are worried law enforcement may try to access data from these apps when investigating whether someone had an illegal abortion.

