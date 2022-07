Saggy skin, a common side effect of rapid weight loss and a well-known body adjustment that comes with age, is nothing to be ashamed of. According to MedicalNewsToday, saggy skin naturally occurs in people around the age of 30 to 40 years. This loosening is because of the lack of collagen and elasticity in the skin that happens as you age. Plus, as you grow older, the skin loses its ability to store moisture. This is why moisturizers become an integral part of skincare routines when we begin aging, according to MedicalNewsToday.

