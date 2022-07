MIAMI - Thanks to the price of gas, food, and rent, business at pawn shops is booming. People are selling what they have to pay their bills. "Sadly, with the economy and everything in the uptake, fuel prices, inflation, and everything. Yeah, we've seen a lot of new faces, we've seen a transition," said Jose Leyva with Larry's Estate Jewelry & Pawn. He's been in the business for more than 20 years and said the last six to eight months have been tough on his customers. "It hurts, it hurts sometimes, because you hear some of the stories and...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO