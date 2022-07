PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday was the second of three funeral services honoring the three men who lost their lives last Thursday night. After the service, Captain Ralph Frasure of the Prestonsburg Police Department, who tallied nearly 40 years as an officer, was placed in a hearse and escorted by law enforcement, family, friends, and other first responders to his final resting place: Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsburg.

PRESTONSBURG, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO