The five-alarm-fire wake-up call to defend and honor the 56 signers of our Declaration of Independence came to me quite shockingly, on July 4th last year. It was then, on the very day we celebrate the birth of our nation, that I witnessed example after example of those from the left and the far-left––be they in the mainstream media, activists, or anarchists––calling for not only the "canceling" of the Fourth of July, and the American flag, but the continued smearing, censorship, and canceling of our founding fathers.

