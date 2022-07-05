ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3 dead, 4 injured following shooting in Surprise

AZFamily
 2 days ago

3 dead, 4 injured following shooting in Surprise

www.azfamily.com

12 News

Man dies from injuries following shooting in Central Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Central Phoenix early Tuesday morning. After officers arrived on the scene around 3:15 a.m. near 42nd Street and McDowell Road, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said. The victim was later...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Teen dead following police shooting in Glendale, officials say

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Officials with the Glendale Police Department say a teen is dead following a shooting involving a detective on July 6. The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood near 61st Avenue and Bethany Home Road, and the scene remains active hours after the incident. According to investigators, the...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Family members of teen boy shot by Glendale police heartbroken

Phoenix mayor rips governor over vetoing bill on tax funding transportation. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego sharply criticized Gov. Doug Ducey for vetoing a bill that would create a special election to let people vote on a tax that funds transportation. Desert Ridge Marketplace placed on lockdown after loud bang heard...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

15-year-old boy dead after being shot by Glendale police while reaching for gun, officers say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a 15-year-old boy is dead after he was shot by Glendale police while reaching for a gun in a stolen car on Wednesday afternoon. Jose Santiago with the City of Glendale said officers found a stolen car at an apartment complex near 63rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 2 p.m. Police say there was also a 16-year-old boy in the car as well.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Desert Ridge Marketplace put on lockdown due to loud bang heard during teen fight

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Scary moments for shoppers at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix when it was put on lockdown because of fears of a possible shooting on Wednesday. Police said several people called 911 saying there was a shooting around 6 p.m. at the mall near Tatum Boulevard and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway. Police said when they got there, they learned it wasn’t a shooting at all.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Fire in a south Phoenix scrapyard under control, officials say

Phoenix mayor rips governor over vetoing bill on tax funding transportation. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego sharply criticized Gov. Doug Ducey for vetoing a bill that would create a special election to let people vote on a tax that funds transportation. Desert Ridge Marketplace placed on lockdown after loud bang heard...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot to death at neighborhood park in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead at a south Phoenix park. Just after 10 p.m. Monday, officers were called to a neighborhood park near 11th Avenue and Southern where they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. He’s since been identified as 27-year-old Christian Barba.
PHOENIX, AZ
onscene.tv

Severe Crash Requiring Extrication, Children Involved | Phoenix

07.03.2022 | 1:10 PM | PHOENIX – Phoenix Fire crews responded to reports of a serious vehicle collision requiring extrication at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 1:10 AM Sunday morning. Crews arrived to find a 2 vehicle collision with one victim ejected, 3 victims trapped and 3 other involved patients (1 adult male, 2 pediatrics). Crews received initial reports of a car into a gas pump catching fire. The first arriving engine company was able to confirm to dispatch that there was no active fire. Additional resources were requested to respond to the scene to assist with triage and extensive extrication. The ejected patient, a Female in her 30s, was transported to a local trauma center in critical condition. Fire crews transported a 21 year old male, a female in her 30s and a patient of unknown age/sex in critical condition a short time later. According to police, an adult male of unknown age and 2 toddlers were evaluated by Phoenix Fire crews on scene but did not require hospitalization. Upon further investigation Phoenix Police have determine that the collision occurred as a result of a vehicle travelling north on 7th Avenue, running a red light at Bethany Home Road and striking a vehicle travelling westbound. Both vehicles landed in a gas station parking lot, one landing dangerously close to a gas pump. The investigation is ongoing. No word on if impairment is involved. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Arrest made in fatal 'accidental' shooting in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. — A Valley man told police he "accidentally" discharged a loaded gun Saturday afternoon inside a moving vehicle and the bullet fatally struck another passenger. Porfiro Castro, 24, is facing murder charges after a gun he possessed was allegedly used to kill someone during a car ride through Tempe near the Arizona Mills mall.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman's body recovered from Phoenix canal, police say

PHOENIX - Police say a homicide investigation is underway after crews recovered a woman's body from a canal in Phoenix on July 5. The body was recovered in the area of 32nd Street and McDowell Road. Phoenix Police say the body belongs to an unidentified woman. Police say she had...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Firefighters working to extinguish pallet fire in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix firefighters are working to put out a fire that sparked early Wednesday morning. Officials say they got reports of a fire coming from a scrapyard near W. Broadway and S. 43rd Avenue and say that it has been upgraded from a two-alarm fire to a three. That means that the fire requires even more trucks and equipment than originally believed.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR News

Two men dead following shooting at Phoenix bar over weekend

PHOENIX — Two men are dead after a shooting took place at a Phoenix bar early Sunday, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting call around 1:30 a.m. near 48th Street and McDowell Road and found a security guard, Jordan Davis, 34, with a gunshot wound in the parking lot, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ

