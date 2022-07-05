Fireworks to blame for three fires within 12 hours in Glendale

Parking tickets, welfare checks, minor car crashes — these are all duties that the city of Phoenix soon wants to transfer out of the hands of its police force. In October 2021, the city commissioned Arizona State University researchers to study the Phoenix Police Department to determine which calls might be diverted away from the cops. The study seemed inspired partly by calls from local activists, who had renewed their calls for alternatives to policing during the uprisings over the murder of George Floyd. But the work was also embraced by the city’s police force, which was hoping to find ways to lessen a growing call volume.

