Monday evening news update from WSMV4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of people packed Broadway on Monday night for one of the largest Fourth of July celebrations in the nation. Officials were expecting another record setting crowd this year after more than 350,000 people attended last year’s Let Freedom Sing event. The show was expected to be capped off with the largest fireworks display in Nashville’s history including more than 40,000 pounds of explosives lasting more than 32 minutes.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO