NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Beginning this week, WeGo Public Transit will be offering more rides in and out of Nashville on three of its major routes. According to WeGo, an additional bus ride into Nashville will be added in the morning and one extra trip out of Nashville in the evening during the week. The extra trips will serve as a boost for commuters out of Gallatin, Springfield and Clarksville.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO