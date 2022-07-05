Firefighters respond to fire at Twin Peaks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department responded to a fire at 1087 Twin Peaks Boulevard near Panorama Drive on Monday afternoon. SFFD described it as a wildland fire. By 6:45 p.m., the fire was fully contained.

SFFD said no structures were threatened and no evacuations were necessary. Units were on scene working to contain the fire.

Fire officials said the fire is estimated to be two acres in size. SFFD said people in the Twin Peaks area should consider closing their windows and doors to keep out smoke.

A video shared with KRON4 showed smoke in the area. Police asked people to avoid the area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.