Oklahoma lands 2023 three-star LB Phil Picciotti out of Pennsylvania

By Hayden Farrar
247Sports
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrent Venables and his staff are celebrating the Fourth with some evening fireworks, as they’ve added their first commitment in the young month of July. Three-star LB Phil Picciotti announced on Monday that he’ll be departing his home state of Pennsylvania to play college football in Norman, giving Oklahoma its first...

247Sports

Head coach gushes about new Georgia commit Ny Carr

Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County Top247 2024 receiver Ny Carr announced his commitment to Georgia on Tuesday night. The 6-foot, 170-pound Carr chose the Bulldogs over the likes of Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC. The 247Sports...
247Sports

Hawaii football: New Aloha Stadium gets approval from governor, report says

There is soon to be a new era of Hawaii football after a couple of years of doubt about the program’s home stadium. After the announced demolition of Aloha Stadium in 2020, the Hawaii football team moved to the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, a stadium with a capacity of just 9,000. But a new stadium is on the horizon, according to Sam Spangler of KHON News. The “New Aloha Stadium” is in the works after going through the governor’s office.
The Spun

Report: State Governor Could Throw Wrench In Realignment Plans

There's a chance that Oregon could have to take Oregon State along for a ride if the former leaves for another conference. Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported on Sunday that Oregon was one of six Pac-12 teams that the Big 12 was targeting for realignment. The conference could potentially have 18 teams, which would make it the largest conference in the FBS.
Field & Stream

Straight Talk From the Deer Guides: A Pennsylvania Pro Talks Big-Woods Bucks, Bad Gear, and Blown Chances

Steve Sherk offers one of the most unique guided deer hunts in the country. The Pennsylvania guide hunts the Keystone State’s Allegheny Mountains, and virtually all of his hunts are on public land. Sure, you can enjoy the same hunt on your own, without paying Sherk a dollar. But there’s no way you’re going to know the terrain, the deer habitat, or individual bucks like Sherk does. “I was born here and have been hunting these mountains since I was a boy,” he says. “I kind of fell into guiding by accident. I was writing some outdoor articles for a local newspaper about hunting deer, grouse, and turkeys here, and people started contacting me and asking if I’d take them. When I realized there was an interest, I kind of dipped my toe in, and when it started to build, I threw myself into it. These days I spend at least 300 days a year in the mountains—scouting, shed hunting, running trail cameras, and picking out stand sites. I rarely hunt any more, because it gives me the most pleasure to get my clients on the bucks I’ve been following throughout the year.”
YourErie

Pa Gov race: Shapiro favored over Mastriano in 538 forecast model

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is favored to win the Pennsylvania Governor race, according to FiveThirtyEight’s 2022 Forecast Model. As of 1 p.m. on July 5, Shapiro is favored to win Pennsylvania’s election for Governor, defeating State Senator Doug Mastriano in 74% of models. The model found Shapiro would defeat Mastriano with […]
Salon

He's on a mission from God: Pennsylvania GOP candidate Doug Mastriano's war with the world

An animating element of politics in the age of Trump is that some people are increasingly living out religious metaphors. These metaphors are derived from contemporary understandings of the Old Testament by new elements within Christianity. This has been central to the campaign of Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who recently won the Republican nomination for governor. (He will face Democrat Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania's current attorney general, in November.) These metaphors are also integral to a movement of the post-insurrection religious and political right that is still in its formative stages.
abc27.com

Pennsylvania cities with the most expensive homes

(Stacker) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city...
Daily Voice

This Restaurant Has Best Wings In Pennsylvania, Website Says

Sweet and savory or hot and spicy? How do you take your wings?. No matter the answer, one particular New Jersey wing spot will leave you more than satisfied, according to Mashed.com. The website recently put out a list of "Best Wing Spots in Every State." In Pennsylvania, those are...
247Sports

247Sports

