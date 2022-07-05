ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet The Cast Of “Shantaram”

By A.E. Oats
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA drama-thriller set to premiere on Apple TV+ promises a list of A-list actors. The title of the show is Shantaram, and it is based on a novel of the same name by writer and former convict Gregory David Roberts. Here is a description of the plot of the series, according...

Popculture

Soap Opera Co-Stars Tie the Knot

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy, who starred in the British soap opera Hollyoaks, married in Spain last month. The two got engaged in 2019 and are parents to son Asa, who was born in September 2021. Wood-Davis, 31, played Kim Butterfield on Hollyoaks, while Jerdy, 32, played Jesse Donovan. Wood-Davis...
Popculture

Damian Lewis Reportedly Dating Rockstar

Actor Damian Lewis and rockstar Alison Mosshart appear to have struck up a summer romance. The two were photographed together in London, England last week and according to a report by The Daily Mail they were looking extremely affectionate together. While Lewis and Mosshart haven't made any grand announcements, some fans took this as their way of announcing their relationship to the public.
Popculture

Reality TV Star Jasmine Burkitt Dead at 28

Reality TV star Jasmine Burkitt has died. Burkitt, who appeared in the BBC Three documentary series Small Teen Big World and Small Teen Bigger World, passed away on June 27 "after a life long battle with a very serious mental illness." She was 28. Burkitt's death was confirmed by her...
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TechRadar

Peacock has canceled an award-winning fantasy epic and fans are up in arms

Peacock has canceled its planned TV adaptation of bestselling and award-winning fantasy trilogy, The Green Bone Saga. The Universal-owned streaming service revealed in 2020 that it had begun developing the show, which was due to be based on the first novel in the series, Jade City. Dave Kalstein, who'd most recently overseen Bourne spin-off Treadstone, and Breck Eisner, director of Vin Diesel-led fantasy adventure The Last Witch Hunter and many episodes of The Expanse, were in the charge overseeing the series.
E! News

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas Are Married

Watch: Lindsay Lohan MARRIES Financier Bader Shammas. Surprise! Lindsay Lohan is a married woman. On July 2, her 36th birthday, the Mean Girls actress shared an Instagram tribute to her longtime partner Bader Shammas, calling him her "husband." Her rep later confirmed to E! News that Lindsay is married. In...
Popculture

Game Show Ending After 9 Seasons

A beloved game show will end its run in October. Movie Trivia Schmoedown, a hit YouTube show that sees film lovers testing their knowledge, is ending. Co-hosts Kristian Harloff and Mark Ellis broke the news to fans on Friday's episode (aired under the show's Friday Night Titans banner), letting them know that already-filmed content will continue to roll out in the weeks to come. However, the show will air its series finale on Oct. 7 in a special titled "Schmoedown Spectacular VII." While the duo noted they're exploring some sort of content to stay connected with fans, Movie Trivia Schmoedown is done, ending its run after nine seasons.
Popculture

'Big Brother' Removes Houseguest at Last Minute

Big Brother Season 24 already has a casting shakeup! Just hours after the summer reality show announced its new cast of houseguests, and just a day before the premiere, Big Brother announced Marvin Achi will no longer be participating in this season of the CBS series. He will be replaced by backup houseguest Joseph.
Popculture

Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour

Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
Cinemablend

As Marvel’s Blade Reboot Approaches, Wesley Snipes Reveals How He Took Steps To Get A Fourth Movie In The OG Franchise Made

There are some exciting characters that are set to take center stage in the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward, and one that has fans particularly hyped is a certain vampire hunter. I’m, of course, talking about the one and only Blade, who will be played by Oscar winner Mahershala Ali when he returns to the big screen. While fans are hyped to see this new iteration of the character, there’s still plenty of love for Wesley Snipes’ OG version of the hero. Snipes, for his part, also has a lot of affection for his superhero role and, amid the hype for the reboot, he’s revealed one of the ways in which he’d taken steps to get a fourth movie in his franchise made.
24/7 Wall St.

Disney Shares Drop Almost 50%, Destroying Shareholders

Long-time shareholders of Walt Disney Company are enraged. Its shares are down 45% over the last year, and much more from when they peaked last November. Disney has lost over $150 billion of its market cap since then. Disney was the envy of the multimedia industry for years. Under former CEO Bob Iger, it bested […]
Cinemablend

HBO Just Cancelled A TV Series After Its First Season Was Roasted By Critics

HBO finally premiered its television adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife back in May, nearly four years after it was initially announced in 2018 with former Doctor Who boss Steven Moffat at the helm. Despite adapting a popular novel that already inspired a successful film, the six-episode first season was panned by critics, and now the network has officially confirmed that there won’t be a second season.
IndieWire

‘A League of Their Own’ Screenwriter Says Studio Scrapped Prequel Because ‘The Girls’ Weren’t in It

Click here to read the full article. Fans of “A League of Their Own” have a new Amazon Prime Video series to look forward to, but if things had gone just a bit differently, there could have been a second movie as well. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter to commemorate the film’s 30th anniversary, the film’s screenwriter Lowell Ganz spoke about plans for a prequel that were made in the wake of the initial film’s success. While it never materialized, the second movie would have focused on the baseball career of Tom Hanks’ character Jimmy Dugan. “We actually...
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
Slipped Disc

Cleveland bans 1812 overture

The orchestra’s CEO announced the decision to scrap the Tchaik spectacular in the NY Times:. “Given the way Russia is behaving right now and the propaganda that is out there, to go and play music that celebrates their victory I just think would be upsetting for a lot of people,” said André Gremillet, the president and chief executive of the orchestra. “Everyone would hear that reference, complete with the cannons, to the current war involving Russia. It would be insensitive to people in general, and certainly to the Ukrainian population in particular.”
