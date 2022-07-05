Meet The Cast Of “Shantaram”

A beloved game show will end its run in October. Movie Trivia Schmoedown, a hit YouTube show that sees film lovers testing their knowledge, is ending. Co-hosts Kristian Harloff and Mark Ellis broke the news to fans on Friday's episode (aired under the show's Friday Night Titans banner), letting them know that already-filmed content will continue to roll out in the weeks to come. However, the show will air its series finale on Oct. 7 in a special titled "Schmoedown Spectacular VII." While the duo noted they're exploring some sort of content to stay connected with fans, Movie Trivia Schmoedown is done, ending its run after nine seasons.
Comments / 3