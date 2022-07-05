ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Boom! There it is! “A” Mountain Fireworks

By Craig Smith
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3f8d_0gUlu0eh00

It’s a July 4th tradition that fills the skies just west of Tucson’s downtown: The “A” Mountain Fireworks.

KGUN9 got a look at the set-up ahead of the event.

Tubes set up on one of the parking lots on “A” Mountain are the launchers for the beautiful colors that light up “A” Mountain. The plan to 2022 called for launching close to a thousand fireworks. Kevin Luckenbill of Fireworks Productions of Arizona says the fireworks are precisely planned for that maximum Ooooh! factor.

“So we look at what size shells we have, how many of each shell we have a timing in between I mean, there's a lot of logistics that goes into figuring out where to set them up which ones go the highest and so the put them in areas that will be more exciting and that way you don't just see everything exploding in one spot. You know, it's nice to have a variety going up in the air, different heights, different designs, you know, there's a lot that goes into it.”

Part of the planning goes into safety. Big shells may be fired higher or in particular directions so anything left from the blast is less likely to float down and start a fire.

For almost a month Tucson Fire inspectors have been assessing how dry the mountain is. They’ll use water trucks to wet down before and after the show and have fire crews ready and hoses laid out to hit hot spots before they can grow.

Fire Inspector Jimmy Heinrichs says, “This year we also are going to have a drone. The drone is gonna fly around. It has infrared and it’s able to let us know if there's any hotspots and that can get relayed down to our firefighters on the side of the mountain. So we really have all aspects covered and that starts about four to six weeks out in advance.”

The city of Tucson covers the cost of Tucson Fire, Police to direct traffic, and other city services. The fireworks show costs about $28,000. The Tohono O’odham’s Desert Diamond Casinos is donating the cost of that.

——-
Craig Smith is a reporter for KGUN 9 . With more than 30 years of reporting in cities like Tampa, Houston and Austin, Craig has covered more than 40 Space Shuttle launches and covered historic hurricanes like Katrina, Ivan, Andrew and Hugo. Share your story ideas and important issues with Craig by emailing craig.smith@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Starbucks on University Boulevard votes to unionize

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Starbucks on University Boulevard and Euclid Avenue voted 11 to 3 to unionized. It is officially home to the fifth unionized Starbucks in Arizona and the first store outside of the Phoenix area to organize. Mayor Regina Romero congratulated the store in a tweet.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

LIST: Southern Arizona 2022 back to school dates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Though most students are deep into their summer vacations, it's nearing the time of year when families begin preparing their kids for the new school year. Most area school districts begin in late July and early August. Here is a list of Southern Arizona school...
VAIL, AZ
12 News

Ducey signs $1.2B water plan as Arizona faces cutbacks

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation Wednesday that will provide $1.2 billion over three years to boost long-term water supplies for the desert state and implement conservation efforts that will see more immediate effects. The legislation that was hammered out over months during the just-completed legislative session...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
SignalsAZ

Actors Needed for Nightfall at Old Tucson Studios

Nightfall is returning to Old Tucson this October for its 30th anniversary, and organizers are looking for entertainers to bring the Halloween favorite back to life!. Auditions will be held for stunt actors, scare performers, and character roles. Actors can schedule audition appointments for either day or walk-in on Audition Day 2. Walk-ins will need to bring a headshot and resume, and monologues will be provided.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#Mountain#Fireworks Productions#Tucson Fire
PLANetizen

Tucson Development Boom Threatens Displacement of Longtime Residents

“Rents are going up all over Arizona, as they are across the country, but Tucson, once considered sleepy and affordable, has seen a particularly painful spike.” As Brenda Muñoz Murguia reports in Phoenix Business Journal, “The median rent in Tucson in June was $1,795, up 30% from June 2021, according to Zillow data as of publication.” This is leading many longtime residents to relocate farther from the city center to more affordable neighborhoods.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
tucsonlocalmedia.com

The “Spirit of Marana” breathes new life into Marana Main Street

If you find yourself on Marana’s Main Street, you may encounter a cowboy on horseback to greet you. While local residents may have seen stranger things, the new public art installation, called the “Spirit of Marana,” is a celebration of the town’s heritage that seeks to bring the downtown community closer together and serves as a preview of the “Future Marana.”
MARANA, AZ
KOLD-TV

House on Tucson’s east side damaged by fire that began in carport

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with the Tucson Fire Department were called to a house fire near Sarnoff Drive and East 22nd Street early on Tuesday, July 5. Fire officials say the fire started in the carport and quickly moved to the house in the 1500 block of South Renee Place.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Crews battle fire at midtown home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The eastbound lanes of Roger Road are closed while firefighters fight a fire at a condominium nearby. Tucson firefighters are at Midtown condos. Smoke could be seen from the road at around 10:30 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Copyright...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Hilands breaks record for biggest multifamily sale in Tucson history

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced today the sale of Hilands, a 826-unit multifamily asset in Tucson, Arizona. The $178 million sales price, which represents $215,496 per unit, is the highest single-asset multifamily transaction in Tucson history. “The largest multifamily asset in Pima...
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

33 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend July 7-10 🔭💐🏀

Triple-digit temperatures are back in the forecast, but don't let the heat ruin your weekend. Check out a vintage market, free family-friendly movies, the anniversaries of two beer hubs, "Stranger Things" laser shows, a basketball clinic with Sam Thomas, 2nd Saturdays downtown and MORE. Of course, things can change quickly...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy