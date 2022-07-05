ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, VA

'I pledge allegiance': 52 people become new US citizens in ceremony at Mount Vernon

By 7News Staff
WJLA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT VERNON, Va. (7News) — What better way to become a U.S. citizen than to do it on Independence Day and at Mount Vernon. The annual July Fourth naturalization ceremony was held...

wjla.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

'We are regular hard-working Americans': Convoy protesting in DC releases statement

WASHINGTON (7News) — The 1776 Restoration Movement released a statement Tuesday after gathering in a convoy around D.C. highways over Independence Day. This morning The 1776 Restoration Movement took our message to the highway: 95 N/S, 270, as well as Route 7, to exercise our 1st Amendment Rights," said a group spokesperson in reference to Monday's protests.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Bowser announces $2 million investment in school breakfast program

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a new $2 million investment to help improve the quality of school breakfast in the School Breakfast Program for schools throughout Washington D.C. on July 6. The program reaches 104 public and public charter schools across D.C. where most students qualify...
WASHINGTON, DC
wcbm.com

Maryland Goes Shall-Issue, “Good & Substantial” Gone

Today, Governor Larry Hogan ordered Maryland State Police (MSP) to immediately suspend requiring applicants for Wear and Carry Permits to demonstrate a “good and substantial” reason for wanting a permit. This is to bring Maryland into compliance with the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling from the NYSRPA v Bruen case.For far too long, Maryland has prevented the majority of law-abiding citizens from exercising this fundamental right. This persisted as other states went shall-issue over the decades, and even as constitutional carry has reached 25 states in recent years. Now, MSP cannot arbitrarily deny permits to applicants who meet all objective criteria. As a result, more law-abiding citizens will be able to exercise their right-to-carry to defend themselves and their loved ones. The criminals, who have gotten used to menacing the public with impunity, will find fewer and fewer defenseless victims.This important step forward comes as Gov. Hogan’s second term is nearing its end. The General Assembly will still need to permanently correct Maryland’s statute to remove this unconstitutional provision. Maryland’s permit process is still plagued by the onerous requirements and a high processing time that far exceeds those of neighboring Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. This will still prevent many Marylanders of limited economic means from acquiring a permit. It is critical that gun owners and Second Amendment supporters remain vigilant going into the election season, and beyond, to make this right more accessible.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
George Washington, VA
City
Mount Vernon, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WJLA

Gov. Youngkin appoints 'conservative majority' on Virginia Board of Education

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has appointed five new members to the Virginia Board of Education, which leads some to believe there is now a conservative majority on the nine member board. The appointments include:. Grace Turner Creasey of Goochland, Member, Virginia Early Childhood Advisory Committee; Executive Director, Virginia Council for Private...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

If (when?) Virginia imposes new abortion restrictions, those with the least will suffer the most

Bob Marshall got what he wanted. For a generation as a Republican member of the House of Delegates from Prince William, Marshall was the foremost anti-abortion voice in Virginia government until he lost his seat in 2017 to Democratic Del. Danica Roem. Every legislative session during Marshall’s tenure saw a flurry of bills from his […] The post If (when?) Virginia imposes new abortion restrictions, those with the least will suffer the most appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
alxnow.com

Arlington and Alexandria residents asked to be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly

Residents in Arlington and Alexandria can now report suspected sightings of the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect spreading around the region. Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia has launched an online survey for people to report suspected cases of the spotted lanternfly. The organization is a volunteer group working to promote “environmentally sound gardening practices,” in partnership with Virginia Cooperative Extension, according to its website.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
minecreek.info

Battleflags of the Army of Northern Virginia

The battleflag of the Confederate States is easily one of the most recognizable symbols worldwide; indeed, many people believe it to have been the national flag of the Confederacy. This flag, in its myriad configurations, of which a very few examples are shown here, was the rallying point of one of the finest armies of the nineteenth century. It has about it today a mystique like no other, but unfortunately this symbol of a long defunct military organization has been associated with various radical political groups. Specimens exist in many southern state collections, and isolated examples may be seen in some northern museums, but, without a doubt, the repository of the finest collection of such battleflags is The Museum of the Confederacy in Richmond, Va.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
WTOP

How an outage is affecting unemployment services in DC, Md., Va.

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. use the same software company for some of its services related to unemployment benefits, and a recent cyberattack is creating an impact on people who rely on it. Geographic Solutions, Inc. (GSI) informed the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development about an “identified anomalous activity”...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Want More Fireworks? Where to Watch in the DC Area on July 5 and Beyond

Fireworks displays around the Washington, D.C, Northern Virginia and Maryland region made an extra bang this year, with some favorites returning in full after two years of scaled-back celebrations and cancelations because of COVID-19. However, some locations opted to schedule their fireworks on other days. If you want more Fourth...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Citizens#U S Citizens#Pledge Allegiance#Americans#Treasury#The U S Army
royalexaminer.com

American Cider Association launching new digital Virginia Cider Trail July 6

On July 6, The American Cider Association is launching a digital Virginia Cider Trail to encourage Virginians and visitors to explore the Commonwealth’s hard cideries and celebrate Virginia’s unique apples. The American Cider Association is the official organization of cider and perry producers in the United States representing cideries across 44 states and DC. They are working closely with the Virginia Cider Association to highlight the incredible ciders and apples made in the state.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

SEE IT: Helicopter lands on 395 in DC to medevac injured officer

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Drivers on 395 in Washington, D.C. Wednesday afternoon witnessed quite the sight -- a helicopter landed in the middle of the roadway in order to medevac an injured motorcycle officer. Park Police says one of their motorcycle officers was involved in a single-vehicle crash on...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“Was wondering if this has been happening to other people in DC?”

Was wondering if this has been happening to other people in DC? This is the 3rd or 4th time I’ve had one of these notices hung on my door, figured it was just an ad or something but I discovered the number is to a debt collection agency. I have no outstanding debts and the lack of information makes me believe it’s a scam.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
WUSA9

Watch: Time lapse video captures unique view of DC fireworks

WASHINGTON — No matter how you (or your pets) feel about the noise generated by fireworks, they are beautiful to look at. That could be why a time lapse video posted by a D.C. resident is getting attention online. The brief time lapse video was shot by Paul Gerarden...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy