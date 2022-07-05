Today's also Calvin Coolidge's birthday

A Boston man awaiting trial on charges he stabbed a food-delivery worker at the Pru last year was ordered held without bail at his arraignment yesterday on charges that he repeatedly stabbed another man on Boston Common and then attacked several detectives who were trying to question him at BPD headquarters, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
A man found in his car on St. James Street in Roxbury on Sunday with blood pouring out of a gunshot wound to his face, was arraigned today on charges related to the gun possibly used to shoot another man in the back a few blocks away on Greenville Street, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
Boston Police have released photos of a woman wanted for package thefts at 70 Parker Hill Ave. around 4:45 p.m. on Friday. Police described her as white, clad in a red tank top, dark pants and sandals. She has curly hair and a tattoo reading "Beat Me Instead of Them across her back.
Boston firefighters responded to 5 Marion St. for a fire that started on the top floor around 5:25 p.m. The Boston Fire Department reports one firefighter suffered minor injuries, but enough to be transported to a local hospital by EMS. Two residents were displaced but not injured. One neighbor noticed...
Boston Police report officers who pulled over a car on Columbia Road near Geneva Avenue in Dorchester late last night pulled out a 13-year-old from behind the wheel - and that they then had to pick up the loaded gun that fell from "his leg area" as he was being pat frisked.
Researchers at Northeastern University are testing a way to protect Boston from storm surges caused by climate change by deploying thousands of biodegradable mats that would grow marsh grasses on top and seaweed below to absorb some of the energy and water that would otherwise slam into Boston's low-lying areas.
Boston Police report gang-unit and SWAT officers armed with a search warrant showed up at 42 Georgetowne Dr. at 4:49 this morning as part of an ongoing investigation. Police say that inside an apartment there, they found four plastic bags filled with fentanyl, 332 oxycodone pills and "a loaded Ruger Security 9 handgun equipped with a laser sight, a Nagant M1895 revolver and a loaded Glock 17 handgun equipped with a large capacity magazine."
