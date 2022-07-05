ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Chicken parts cover Tuscaloosa roadway for second time this year

By Monica Nakashima
 2 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Some say third time’s a charm, but Tuscaloosa residents may be hoping that’s not the case for trucks spilling chicken parts on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard.

On Monday at 10:27 a.m., the Alabama Department of Transportation tweeted that the southbound left and center lanes on Hugh Thomas Bridge in Tuscaloosa would be closed due to “a truck hauling chicken guts [that] lost its load.”

By 2:25 p.m., all lanes were cleared according to ALDOT.

A similar spillage of chicken parts by truck happened earlier this year on April 26, in nearly the exact location as today’s incident.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

