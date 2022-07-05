Worlie continues to rise through the ranks

HIBBING — Auvryana Worlie is only 11-years-old, but she’s a veteran on the ice.

Worlie, who is in both the Hibbing and Chisholm Figure Skating Clubs, just passed her Senior Moves in the Field event on June 23, at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.

There are eight moves in the field and free skating in the U.S. Figure Skating Structure — Pre-preliminary, Preliminary, Pre-juvenile, Juvenile, Intermediate, Novice, Junior and Senior.

Worlie has passed the highest gold-level task at the Juvenile Level.

Worlie achieved this accommodation by four years and a day.

She started figure skating at three or four years of age, thanks to her older sister, Peighton. Her sister, Sloen, also skates.

“She did it first, so she kind of got me to do it,” Worlie said. “I liked doing the sport when I started it.”

Once Worlie started testing, she had to pass eight levels before this last test, which required edge work.

“That’s taken me a few years to do,” Worlie said. “You have five different things to do on a test, and these different edges are the things you have to do. They have these power poles, both inside and outside. I’m better on my inside with my right foot.

“On my outsides, it’s easier with my left foot.”

She had a lot of help from her coaches, Stephanie Bigelow and Peighton.

“They’ve helped me a lot,” Worlie said. “If I do something wrong, they show me the right way to do it. It felt good to pass. Now I can move on to my freestyle where there’s a bunch of jumps and spins.

“They might be harder because everything gets harder as you progress. There’s bigger tests.”

Passing the test had bigger implications than just receiving her gold badge.

Worlie completed this test at a younger age than her sisters. They were both 13-years-old when they passed this test.

That competition runs in the family.

“I started earlier, so that’s why I did it earlier,” Worlie said. “I started working on it when I was seven- or eight-years-old.”

Worlie, who will be entering the sixth-grade this fall at the Chisholm Elementary School, also plays volleyball and basketball. She wants to join track as well, running in the 100 and doing the long jump.

Worlie will be focusing on her next level of tests, which won’t be easy, but she’s already working on those jumps and spins.

“They put you into a harness where your coach will help you with your jumps,” Worlie said. “It’s helpful because you’re able to get them right. When they tell you to try it with the harness off, it’s not much of a difference.

“I started that just a little bit after the last test. I’ve done a few jumps, but I was focused on those moves first.”