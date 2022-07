PHOENIX - An attempt to help the homeless on July 3 was cut short after police officers told organizers to leave the area. An organization called Hearts For The Homeless AZ was hosting its second annual 'Barbecue For The Homeless' near 7th Avenue and Jefferson Street, and about an hour into the event, Phoenix Police arrived, and officers told the organizations that they were trespassing, and would have to leave.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO