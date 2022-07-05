Crowds pack San Diego beaches for 4th of July holiday

No one is exactly sure how the parrots arrived in El Cajon, but they're here and they're beautiful. The green-bodied, red-topped birds can often be seen flying around El Cajon or in the trees by the courthouse. "El Cajon has a bit of a flyover from red masked Conures maybe...
SAN DIEGO — Alzheimer’s San Diego is extending its reach, making it easier to help the estimated 100,000 people in the county living with Alzheimer’s disease, as well as their families and caregivers. They have a new satellite office at One Safe Place, the North County Family...
SAN DIEGO — It's no secret just how competitive the housing market is in San Diego. But that's also true for the rental market. According to new numbers published by apartment search website, rentcafe.com, for every available unit, there's an average of 24 applicants. This time last year, the...
SAN DIEGO — If you take a sip of water and something doesn’t taste right, you’re not alone. Many of city of San Diego water customers reached out to us saying their water tastes or smells like dirt. "It smells like a soapy sewage smell," said David...
For nearly 250 years, the United States has celebrated Independence Day with barbeques, parades, and of course, fireworks. Unlike Americans, however, not all fireworks displays are created equal – a lesson that was learned the hard way by the city of San Diego, Calif., in 2012, when officials accidentally set off hundreds of fireworks at the same time.
Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in San Diego from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out. – Rating: 5 / 5 (5 reviews) – Categories: Polynesian, Hawaiian. – Address: 7436 University Ave La Mesa, CA 91942. – Opened:...
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Celebrate the weekend with a South bay block party, a reggae festival, and the kickoff of Pride Week!. Plus, more than 1,000 teams will hit the sand this weekend with their bats, balls, and most creative team names to kick-off 69 years of a San Diego tradition. This summertime staple draws teams from all over the world, but Over-the-Line originated right here in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The large holiday crowds south of the border did not materialize as expected, according to Tijuana’s Chamber of Commerce. “It was a positive weekend, although our expectations were not met,” said Julián Palombo Saucedo, president of Tijuana’s Chamber of Commerce.
Despite the fact that juvenile white sharks—colloquially referred to as great white sharks—tend to hang out near the shorelines of Southern California cities, university researchers say surfers and other beachgoers are mostly safe. A team of researchers from Cal State Long Beach and the University of Minnesota published...
During my recent trip to San Diego, I had the chance to try many things. From the tourist attractions to the amazing scenery, this area has so much to offer. Whether you plan on catching a wave at the beach or simply visiting some friends, the Daily Clog has two delicious places for you to check out. We hope you’re hungry because here are our favorites!
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — It's the Fourth of July and for some people that means heading to the beach to celebrate and then eventually end your night watching a nearby firework show. But this year the City of Imperial Beach replaced smoke and debris with a new, and vibrant display of lights.
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Del Mar, CA?. Located on the Pacific Coast, Del Mar is a laid-back beach town just about 20 minutes from San Diego, CA. Del Mar is popular for its beautiful beaches, upscale living, wonderful weather, and world-known racetrack. There are also great historic sites.
The old 1902 yacht Butcher Boy has returned to the Maritime Museum of San Diego. And the historically important boat is in perfectly restored condition!. Butcher Boy is our city’s oldest locally built yacht and workboat. For many years, as it was being restored, Butcher Boy was located at...
After being sold earlier this year, San Diego's iconic Mister A's restaurant has temporarily shuttered and is using its traditionally slow summer months for an interior redesign. Mister A's was founded in 1965 on the 12th floor of then-newly constructed Fifth Avenue Financial Center in San Diego's Bankers Hill by...
A light show of a different kind helped people in Imperial Beach celebrate the Fourth of July. Instead of fireworks, a high tech drone show lit up the sky at the Imperial Beach Pier. One hundred and eighty drones, choreographed to music, danced over the pier forming different patriotic shapes...
