San Francisco, CA

Giants' Curt Casali: Exits with side injury

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Casali left Monday's game against the Diamondbacks with a right side injury, Evan Webeck of...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Donnie Walton sitting for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Donnie Walton is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Walton will move to the bench on Tuesday with Brandon Crawford starting at shortstop. Crawford will bat eighth versus left-hander Tyler Gilbert and Arizona. numberFire's models project Crawford for 10.8 FanDuel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as struggling Giants drop fifth straight

PHOENIX -- With one out in the bottom of the sixth and a speedy runner on second at Chase Field on Monday, Geraldo Perdomo put down a sacrifice bunt. It was an odd decision, even for a No. 9 hitter, but you can't blame Perdomo for thinking the Giants defense might have helped him out.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Giants' pen implodes in sixth straight loss

PHOENIX -- In the bottom of the eighth Tuesday of the Giants' game at Chase Field, old friend Mark Melancon started warming up in the home bullpen. The Arizona Diamondbacks were hoping to get him a lead to work with. They gave him a huge one. Dominic Leone allowed the...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Austin Wynns: Steps out of lineup

Wynns is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game at Arizona, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Wynns is poised to see more playing time with Curt Casali sidelined by an oblique injury, but it's Joey Bart who will start after being promoted earlier Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Monday night

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vogt is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. Our models project Vogt for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Heads to injured list

Kennedy was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right calf inflammation. It was thought that Kennedy was dealing only with cramping in his leg, but it turns out he's dealing with a blood clot in the calf which requires blood thinners, according to Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona. Kennedy's spot as a setup man for closer Mark Melancon will be filled by a variety of relievers, including righty J.B. Wendelken and lefties Joe Mantiply and Kyle Nelson.
PHOENIX, AZ
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants promote IF prospect David Villar

As reported by Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, Giants prospect David Villar is in Phoenix with the club. Villar, who's primarily played third base in the minors but has some positional versatility, has logged a .284/.409/.633 triple-slash — and 21 home runs — in 281 trips to the plate for Triple-A Sacramento so far this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench Wednesday

Flores is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Flores is 3-for-18 with a double, nine walks, an RBI and three runs over his past eight games and will take a seat Wednesday. David Villar will start at third base while Tommy La Stella works at the keystone.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Supplies not-so-big hit off bench

Rojas went 1-for-1 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Giants. Rojas came off the bench to pinch hit for third baseman Jake Hager with Arizona down 2-1. Leading off the inning against an infield shift and down 0-2 in the count to San Francisco righty Dominic Leone, the lefty batter laid a perfect bunt down the third base line, getting on base to ignite a five-run rally. Rojas will occasionally sit against left-handed starters but should not be a candidate for a platoon. He's slashed .269/.346/.378 against port-siders during his career and .260/.339/.340 in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Out with oblique strain

Longoria was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a strained left oblique, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. It's unclear when exactly the veteran third baseman picked up the injury, though it presumably occurred Tuesday while going 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts against Arizona. Longoria doesn't have a clear timeline for his return, but he seems likely to be sidelined through the All-Star break.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Remains on bench

Peralta is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Giants. San Francisco will send out another left-hander in Alex Wood on Tuesday, so Peralta will unsurprisingly find himself on the bench. Cooper Hummel will receive another start in left field for Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Could debut Wednesday

Bello could be called up from Triple-A Worcester to start Wednesday's game against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Bello has sparkled this season at both the Double-A and Triple-A levels, and Boston could be ready to give its top pitching prospect his first chance to show what he can do at the top level. The Red Sox currently have five starting pitchers (Nathan Eovaldi, Rich Hill, Chris Sale, James Paxton and Garrett Whitlock) on the injured list and another (Michael Wacha) who is day-to-day with an injury.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Five-star OL Francis Mauigoa to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

A highly coveted offensive lineman from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Monday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, as Francis Mauigoa announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Alabama, Florida, Miami, Tennessee and USC. Mauigoa is considered a five-star prospect and is ranked the No. 9 overall recruit in the class by the 247Sports Composite. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Resting Wednesday

Kelly is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Giants. Kelly will get a breather after he went 2-for-6 with a double and two runs scored in the first two contests of the series. Jose Herrera is starting at catcher and will bat ninth Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Swats 25th homer

Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Royals. Alvarez has homered in consecutive games, and he's gone yard eight times in his last 14 contests. His blast Tuesday provided the Astros' last run in the win. He's up to 25 long balls this year with 58 RBI, 53 runs scored, nine doubles and a .313/.413/.663 slash line through 298 plate appearances. Alvarez is tied for second in the majors in homers with the Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, four back of the Yankees' Aaron Judge for the major-league lead.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Losing work to Olivares

Isbel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros. As recently as last week, the lefty-hitting Isbel looked as though he might hold down the strong side of a platoon right field, but the righty-hitting Edward Olivares appears to have made a case for a regular role against both left- and right-handed pitching. Isbel finds himself on the bench Wednesday for the fourth time in five games Wednesday, with three of his absences coming when the Royals have opposed right-handers.
KANSAS CITY, MO

