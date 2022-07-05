Rays' Jalen Beeks: Tosses two scoreless frames

BOSTON, Mass. — No baseball player likes getting shut out, and it's become very clear that the Tampa Bay Rays hitters don't like it, either. Fresh off a shutout loss on Monday, the Rays exploded for three runs in the first inning on Tuesday night, and then added four more in the sixth to grab an 8-4 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The Rays are now 5-1 in games after being shut out this season.

