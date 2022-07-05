ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs' Justin Steele: Looks sharp in no-decision

 2 days ago

Steele allowed just one run on two hits across 6.2 innings but did not factor into the decision in Monday's loss to the Brewers. He walked...

ClutchPoints

4 players Cubs must trade ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Chicago Cubs are fresh off of a 2021 campaign that saw them trade three of their biggest stars in franchise history. The Cubs rebuild became official when they dealt Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and Javier Baez away last season ahead of the trade deadline. And Chicago will likely endure a similar fate prior to […] The post 4 players Cubs must trade ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Brewers rally to beat Cubs behind Victor Caratini's walk-off home run

With one swing of the bat, Victor Caratini turned a forgettable performance into one of the most memorable moments of his career. After striking out in each of his first four plate appearances, Caratini hit a three-run homer off Scott Effross with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs' Nelson Velázquez hits first career HR

Nelson Velázquez put himself on the map as a prospect in 2021 with a powerful season at the plate that eventually earned him Arizona Fall League MVP honors. Monday, the 23-year-old Cubs outfielder demonstrated that power in the big leagues for the first time. In the third inning against...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Dodgers host the Cubs on 3-game home win streak

Chicago Cubs (34-48, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (52-29, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Mark Leiter Jr. (2-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (10-0, 1.54 ERA, .82 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -281, Cubs +230; over/under is...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Cubs rally against Brewers' bullpen, win 2-1 at Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- — P.J. Higgins has learned how to stay ready when he isn't getting consistent playing time. The Cubs' backup catcher and first baseman delivered a tiebreaking two-out double off three-time All-Star Josh Hader in Chicago's 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. “I've just got to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Dominates Cubs

Burnes allowed three hits and one walk while striking out 10 across seven scoreless innings Wednesday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision. Burnes dominated the Cubs the entire outing, generating 26 swinging strikes on 100 total pitches. That was enough for him to record his sixth double-digit strikeout effort and fifth scoreless effort of the season. After this performance, Burnes has a 2.20 ERA with a 134:26 K:BB across 106.1 frames on the campaign.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

ESPN

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

Cubs' Adrian Sampson: Pitches well in no-decision

Sampson allowed one run on four hits across 5.2 innings but did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Brewers. He had no walks and struck out five. Sampson allowed a solo home run to Keston Hiura in the fifth inning but otherwise cruised through the Milwaukee lineup and lowered his ERA to 2.91 in the process. However, the Cubs didn't score at all until the eighth inning, so the righty had to settle for the no-decision. This was a better performance for Sampson then his last start, when he allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits across 5.1 frames. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next scheduled appearance Tuesday against the Orioles.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Records inside-the-park homer

Suzuki (finger) went 2-for-4 with an inside-the-park home run in Monday's extra-inning loss to the Brewers. Suzuki provided a dramatic moment in the top of the ninth inning, hitting a ball that ricocheted off the outfield wall and rolled away from the center fielder, which allowed him to come all the way around and score. Suzuki's fifth homer of the season gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead, but the Brewers rallied for a 5-2 win in 10 innings. This was Suzuki's first game since May 26 due to a sprained left index finer. The 27-year-old from Japan looks ready to roll moving forward, and he should resume an everyday role for the Cubs.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

