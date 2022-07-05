ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Zach McKinstry: Begins rehab stint

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

McKinstry (neck) started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports. McKinstry...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Doctors diagnose late Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas with Stage 2 CTE, per report

Seven months after the unexpected death of former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, doctors from Boston University have revealed Thomas suffered from Stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) late in his life, according to The New York Times. Doctors and family previously indicated that Thomas died from a seizure stemming from a 2019 car crash, but the degenerative brain disease contributed to "increasingly erratic" behavior beforehand, Ken Belson reports.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

WATCH: Five-star OL Francis Mauigoa to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

A highly coveted offensive lineman from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Monday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, as Francis Mauigoa announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Alabama, Florida, Miami, Tennessee and USC. Mauigoa is considered a five-star prospect and is ranked the No. 9 overall recruit in the class by the 247Sports Composite. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: David Price Contemplating Retirement After 2022 Season

The 2022 season marks David Price’s 14th in the Major Leagues and second with the Los Angeles Dodgers since being acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox that included Mookie Betts. After filling a hybrid role last season, Price hoped to earn a spot in the...
CBS Sports

Twins, Byron Buxton turn first 8-5 triple play in MLB history vs. White Sox

Every time you go to the ballpark you might see something you've never seen before. And such was the case Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, where fans saw the first 8-5 triple play in MLB history. The Minnesota Twins turned the first-of-its-kind triple play against the home Chicago White Sox (GameTracker), though it would be more accurate to say the White Sox ran into the triple play.
CHICAGO, IL
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Designate Former Cleveland Reliever for Assignment

It has been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride for one of Los Angeles' latest acquisitions. Last week, the Dodgers claimed RHP Ian Gibaut and had his original flight changed to Los Angeles to meet up with the team as they headed to San Diego. Gibaut was activated and with the team in the dugout for Friday night’s game against the Padres.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Trayce Thompson Hits 3-Run Homer Against Rockies

Trayce Thompson brought the fireworks as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Independence Day to give the team eight straight wins on the Fourth of July. The Dodgers and Rockies were locked into a pitchers duel for the first four innings before José Iglesias hit a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb starting for Dodgers Tuesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Lamb is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Michael Lorenzen: Status for Friday in question

Lorenzen's availability for his scheduled start Friday in Baltimore is up in the air due to a physical issue, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. The 30-year-old surrendered eight runs (seven earned) over three innings during his last start July 1, though it's unclear when the unspecified issue first surfaced. Reid Detmers has joined the Angels on the taxi squad and is poised to start Friday should Lorenzen be unable to take the mound.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Beginning rehab assignment

Lowe (back) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Lowe was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday but will return to game action at the Triple-A level, which likely represents the final step in his recovery process. Although the 28-year-old is eligible to return to the Rays in mid-July, manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that he doesn't expect Lowe to be activated until after the All-Star break.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench Wednesday

Flores is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Flores is 3-for-18 with a double, nine walks, an RBI and three runs over his past eight games and will take a seat Wednesday. David Villar will start at third base while Tommy La Stella works at the keystone.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Won't be ready for Thursday

Gausman (ankle) is unlikely to be ready to start Thursday's series opener with the Mariners, though he hasn't been ruled out from pitching in any of the final three games in Seattle, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. Gausman's inability to throw a bullpen session Tuesday likely closed the door on...
CBS Sports

Yankees' Ryan Weber: Designated for assignment

Weber was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Wednesday. Weber's contract was selected by the Yankees last week, and he tossed a scoreless relief inning against the Guardians on Saturday. He's given up just one run in 4.2 innings over two major-league appearances this year but will lose his place on the Yankees' 40-man roster after Miguel Castro was reinstated from the restricted list Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Tallies three hits in win

Bellinger went 3-for-4 with two runs and a stolen base Wednesday in a 2-1 victory against Colorado. Bellinger committed an error in the sixth inning that allowed Colorado's only run to score, but the outfielder made up for that miscue with a big offensive performance. He racked up three of the Dodgers' nine hits and scored both of the team's runs, including the walk-off run after leading off the ninth inning with a single. Bellinger also swiped his 10th bag of the campaign in the fifth inning, giving him double-digit thefts for the first time since his MVP 2019 campaign. His .213/.272/.397 season slash line isn't particularly exciting, but Bellinger is one of only 12 major-leaguers with at least 10 homers and 10 steals so far in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Skipping out on summer league

Cunningham's personal trainer said Wednesday that the 20-year-old won't be playing for the Pistons' entry in the Las Vegas Summer League, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports. Cunningham is likely fully healthy after a sore right hip kept him sidelined for the Pistons' April 10 season finale...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Retreats to bench Monday

Maldonado isn't starting Monday's game against the Royals. Maldonado drew starts in the last four games and went 3-for-12 with a pair of solo home runs, a walk and four strikeouts during that time. Korey Lee is starting behind the plate and batting ninth Monday.
HOUSTON, TX

