Here’s What’s Leaving Hulu in July 2022

Click here to read the full article. July 2022 will see the release of several new films across comedy, drama, action and fantasy genres.
Netflix is releasing two anticipated movies this month, starting with “Persuasion,” an adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel of the same name that stars Dakota Johnson, Henry Golding, Cosmo Jarvis and others. The following week, the streaming service will release “The Gray Man,” an action thriller that stars the likes of Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page and others.More from WWDAriana Grande's Most Stylish Moments: PHOTOSEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Megan Fox's...
Comments / 0