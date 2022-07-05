ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, CO

Louisville moves forward with fireworks display six months after Marshall Fire

 3 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Six months after the Marshall Fire tore through Louisville neighborhoods, the city moved forward with its annual fireworks display Monday night – drawing criticism from some still-traumatized residents. A Louisville city spokesperson said the city acknowledges this is a difficult time for residents, but...

