Heat Advisory issued for Henry, Jefferson, Lee, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 04:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Daviess; Grundy; Linn; Livingston; Mercer; Putnam; Sullivan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Daviess, northwestern Linn, Grundy, western Sullivan, Mercer, western Putnam and northern Livingston Counties through 500 AM CDT At 407 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles west of Mercer to Spickard to near Gallatin. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Chillicothe, Trenton, Milan, Princeton, Jamesport, Mercer, Spickard, Galt, Chula, Laredo, Newtown, Humphreys, Pollock, Lucerne, Tindall, Harris, Powersville, Lock Springs, Pleasanton and Osgood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

DAVIESS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO