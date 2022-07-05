Heat Advisory issued for Bureau, Henderson, Henry, Mercer, Putnam, Rock Island, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 16:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: De Kalb; Ogle The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Ogle County in north central Illinois Northern De Kalb County in north central Illinois * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 407 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Davis Junction, or just south of the Rockford Airport, moving southeast at 25 mph. A trained spotter earlier reported wind damage near Seward. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include DeKalb, Sycamore, Rochelle, Genoa, Cortland, Kirkland, Hillcrest, Maple Park, Kingston, Malta, Creston, Lindenwood, Monroe Center, Fairdale and Kings. Including the following interstates I-39 between mile markers 98 and 112. I-88 between mile markers 79 and 101. This includes... Northern Illinois University. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DEKALB COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO