Janesville, WI

In a pickle—and loving every minute: Janesville Pickleball Club hosts first Fourth of July weekend tournament at Riverside Park

By Tom Miller Special to The Gazette
 2 days ago
JANESVILLE

For the majority of people this past Fourth of July weekend, “pickle” was involved in the relish applied to hot dogs or something that went alongside brats and potato salad on a paper plate.

But for 75 or so people at Riverside Park on Saturday morning and afternoon, “pickle” was part of the Janesville Pickleball Club’s first tournament.

Pickleball originated in the mid-1970s but began to catch on in the area within the last decade. The sport combines features of badminton, pingpong and tennis and is not as physically strenuous as tennis.

Janesville’s Mike Stearns, who grew up playing tennis, was not impressed when he first learned of the game.

“I always had this big reservation,” Stearns said. “It sounded so goofy. It’s a really good sport with such a terrible name.

“It kind of turned me off because it was such a novelty.”

But after a year or so, Stearns agreed to give the sport a try. A group would get together on Saturday mornings at Marshall Middle School to play.

He rode his bike there. He became a devoted player during his first match.

“It’s something you can pick up so quickly,” said Stearns, who is not a board member of the JPC. “You can play it at a recreational level or now there are some really advanced players here, so you can get some real competitive games going.

“It’s a blast.”

The inaugural Firecracker Classic public tournament held on the six Jim Clark Memorial Courts behind the left-field fence of the baseball field at Riverside Park was an example of the growth of the sport locally.

Participants of all ages participated in the two skilled doubles divisions Saturday. The morning division players with a 3.0 rating or less. The afternoon session was for players with a 3.5 skill rating. The ratings are similar to golf handicaps.

The game is played on a court that is the size of the area used in doubles tennis, with a net that is just 36 inches off the ground. The area behind the nets is less than a tennis court but bigger than a pingpong table.

Dave Brusky is the head of the Janesville Pickleball Club.

He says the club wants to expand the number of courts at Riverside Park so more players can play at one time. Waiting lines at the six courts—you put your paddle in pegs on the court fence to get in line, much like putting quarters on pool tables—are not unusual during the week, Brusky said.

Lisa and Craig Hurda are board members of the club and were busy keeping results and moving the tournament along Saturday.

The Hurdas are avid players with 4.0 ratings. Lisa echoed Brusky about the popularity of the sport in Janesville. Club members—approaching 200 in total—get priority when there is a waiting list.

“My husband will come down at 6 a.m. and there will be five or six people here,” Lisa said. “He plays before work. I, however, do not like to get up that early.

“I play with him at 5:30 when I get done with work.”

Lisa did get up early Friday, which was a vacation day.

“All six courts were going,” she said. “And there were probably 20 to 25 paddles on the paddle rack.”

Jim Clark is credited with bringing the game to Janesville. Clark was a physical education teacher for three decades and also was a high school tennis coach who saw the game while on vacation in Arizona.

Now there are courts throughout the city. The six Jim Clark Memorial courts were opened in 2019. Brusky said the club raised $30,000 for the courts and the city of Janesville matched the $30,000.

Brusky said the club could host more tournaments with more courts, which brings in players who eat and often spend a night or two at a local hotel. He said Saturday’s one-day event would net the club just less than $1,000.

Brusky and another club member conduct “Newby Night” from 6 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday to introduce the game to newcomers. Equipment is provided.

“All (newcomers) have to bring is a willingness to learn the game,” Lisa said. “Last Wednesday we maybe had over 20 people down here.”

Just about anybody can play.

“You can step into it as long as you can move,” Stearns said.

“It’s generational,” Lisa said. “I can play with 12-year-olds, and I can play with Chuck (motioning to a gentleman who was watching the tournament), who is 80-something years old.”

One morning match featured an Illinois team that had a combined age in the 40s against a team that surpassed 160 in combined years.

Lisa said pickleball is a great game for couples.

“We’re in our 40s and now we found something we can play until our 80s,” she said.

Jim Clark
