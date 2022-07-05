ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Skyrockers setting up for annual July 4th fireworks show in La Crosse

By Leah Rivard
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tHPon_0gUlnHFu00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse Skyrockers spent the day at Pettibone Park preparing for Monday night’s fireworks extravaganza.

Roughly 30 people started at 8 a.m. setting up fireworks along the shore of the Mississippi River.

Some of these Skyrockers have more than 10 years of experience setting up the show in La Crosse.

The crew watched the weather forecast all day and rain showers delayed the set-up for a few hours.

That didn’t scare off the Skyrockers .

“Our shoot time is 10 p.m.,” said President of the Skyrockers Marty Schmal. “Right now with this small break in the weather that we’ve got, we’ll have ti in the ground and we’ll be ready to go.”

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

Some businesses at Riverfest take financial losses amid July 4 rainfall

A trip back in time: Bangor Air Force veteran returns to Vietnam

High-flying BMX stunt riders show off skills at Riverfest in La Crosse

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
La Crosse, WI
La Crosse, WI
Society
wnanews.com

Eagle, owl centers worth a visit

Growing up on our Jackson County farm in the 1970s, a bald eagle sighting was something to behold. There were not many eagles left. In 1974 there were only 107 active nests in Wisconsin, which was only two years after the U.S.. Environmental Protection Agency banned the use of the pesticide DDT, which thinned eggshells of eagles. Nationwide the low point for eagles was 1963 when there were only 417 nesting pairs in the lower 48 states.
WABASHA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#Localevent#Local Life#The La Crosse Skyrockers#Bangor Air Force#Rewritten
KDHL AM 920

Body Found Near Winona in Mississippi River (Update)

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Update 7-6-22 12:18 p.m. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office says the body found is a 61-year-old female. Her name is being withheld pending family notification. Original Story: Investigators are working to identify a body that was found in the Mississippi River near Winona Tuesday afternoon. Winona...
WINONA, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Grand reopening of Peterson Station Museum

Norwegian music filled the air on a bright, sunny Sunday morning as guests sat on lawn chairs quietly chatting while they sipped on coffee and munched on cookies. The group had gathered to watch the ribbon cutting by curator John Erickson for the reopening of the Peterson Station Museum. Erickson...
PETERSON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Riverfest kicks off weekend with kids parade

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Young Coulee Region residents kicked off the long holiday weekend with the kids parade Friday during Riverfest. The parade began and finished at the fountain near the entrance to Riverside Park. The parade was not a costume competition, a change from previous years. Instead, everyone was invited to walk the route to promote community inclusion. “All...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
796K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy