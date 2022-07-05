Skyrockers setting up for annual July 4th fireworks show in La Crosse

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse Skyrockers spent the day at Pettibone Park preparing for Monday night’s fireworks extravaganza.

Roughly 30 people started at 8 a.m. setting up fireworks along the shore of the Mississippi River.

Some of these Skyrockers have more than 10 years of experience setting up the show in La Crosse.

The crew watched the weather forecast all day and rain showers delayed the set-up for a few hours.

That didn’t scare off the Skyrockers .

“Our shoot time is 10 p.m.,” said President of the Skyrockers Marty Schmal. “Right now with this small break in the weather that we’ve got, we’ll have ti in the ground and we’ll be ready to go.”

