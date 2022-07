SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A suspect allegedly goes into a Circle K and takes money from the register; When fleeing, the suspect is shot at by a witness. The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a dispatch reporting that at 1:33 a.m. on July 6, an unidentified suspect entered the Circle K on 3301 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop armed with a handgun. The suspect robbed Circle K and stole the money from the register. The suspect then fled on foot out of Circle K.

