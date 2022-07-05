ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Man dies in homicide reported Monday night in south Kansas City

By Natalie Wallington
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Update: On Tuesday morning, police identified the victim as 30-year-old Carlos Martinez-Ramirez.

Police responded to a homicide Monday night in the 8900 block of Longview Road in south Kansas City.

Officers were called around 6 p.m. and found a person who was suffering from an apparent trauma, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The person was taken by ambulance to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. The victim’s name and any information about a potential suspect have not been released.

The incident was the third homicide reported on July 4 in Kansas City. In the early hours of the morning, police responded to two fatal shootings .

Anyone with information may anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Comments / 0

 

