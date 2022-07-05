Gray whale washes ashore near Manzanita

Officials rescue boy taken out by rip current at Rockaway Beach. Wildlife experts on the Oregon Coast are working to figure out why a gray whale washed ashore last week. 4th of July safety: Helpful tips to protect your pets during firework displays. While people may find the dazzling lights...
CANNON BEACH, Ore. — After the recent death of an endangered sea lion pup along the Oregon Coast, environmental advocates are pointing to visitors who ignored state and federal laws. In mid-June, Cannon Beach-area volunteers with Portland Audubon were conducting surveys of a dwindling bird species when they discovered...
A record number of dachshunds competed in the 15th annual Firecracker Wiener Nationals in Rockaway Beach on July 4. Fifty wiener dogs – the pups known for tiny legs but big hearts – sprinted across the field at Phyllis Baker City Park on Monday. The dogs are surprisingly fast when they want to be, though some of the racers were more interested in playing or chasing each other than running. A few racers wandered the field, or stopped for belly rubs from spectators, without finishing the course. But by the end of the first few heats, the dogs that knew how to run in a straight line had advanced, and the competition was on.
ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. (KPTV) - A 12-year-old boy is safe and recovering after nearly losing his life along the Oregon coast. Rescue crews say the boy was swept out to sea by a rip current. This happened near the southern end of Rockaway Beach about 3:30 Sunday afternoon. Fire Chief Todd Hesse says when he arrived on scene he could see the boy clinging to his boogie board about 400 feet off shore. The boy was initially moving but then stopped.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon’s entire coastline is now open for razor clamming after the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Friday the sport is open on the south coast. State officials have been monitoring shellfish in the area to check...
Nearly every area in Tillamook County has photos of marauding bears, wandering through neighborhoods, raiding bird feeders or “cleaning” barbecue grills, or simply wandering through a yard. From Manzanita to Neskowin – and throughout the coast, bears have been very active and causing problems this year. In Neskowin on July 2nd, ODFW trapped a 2 to 3 year old male bear and much discussion ensued on social media about it’s fate. So the Tillamook County Pioneer reached out to ODFW to find out it’s fate. According to ODFW, this bear was not relocated—it was euthanized. It was trapped because it had been seen repeatedly in daylight and breaking into structures, behaviors considered an indication of a human safety risk, along with getting into garbage cans.
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Many are counting down the hours until 4th of July firework celebrations. While people may find the dazzling lights and big booms exciting, pets may find all that loud noise extremely frightening. Bonnie Hays Animal Shelter in Hillsboro is open on the holiday to help with...
ASTORIA, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s back to business at Buoy Beer in Astoria. The same week of a serious roof collapse at their brewery on June 14, the managers were scoping out a new location. “We were just like, ‘Let’s drive around town and see what places are for...
This feature is part of Oregon Summer, WW’s new and detailed catalog of adventures waiting for you across the state and over the Columbia River. You can find it now in more than 1,200 locations—newsstands, bars, restaurants, hotels, grocers, convenience stores—across the Portland metro area. Unlike most...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a person who was reported missing over a year ago. Ronai “Hazel” Yetisen, 23, was reported missing by their family on June 30, 2021, according to the sheriff’s office. Yetisen still has not been found and was last seen by family on May 24, 2021, near Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 42nd Avenue in Portland.
A man and a woman were rescued Monday night from the Columbia River after the inner tubes they were riding popped while they were in the water. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue received a mutual aid request for Fire Boat 24 from Columbia River Fire and Rescue at 10:20 p.m. The boat, an engine and a battalion chief were dispatched to River Mile 87 for two people in the river, according to an agency news release.
For the Fourth of July, the Oregon Air National Guard’s F-15 fighter jets will fly over six Oregon cities as well as two in southwest Washington. An altitude of 1,000 feet will be maintained by 142nd Wing jets, which take off from Portland International Airport, where they’ll fly over several July 4 festivals and parades throughout the city. The aces’ “salute” will begin at 10 a.m. Monday in the first community, according to officials.
In 2013, according to court records, then-state Sen. Betsy Johnson (D-Scappoose) rear-ended a driver stopped at a red light in her hometown. The collision caused the driver of the other car lasting health problems. Johnson, now 71, who records say was not wearing a seat belt, suffered serious injury as well.
Newberg jumps seventh to fourth on USA Today's 10Best list for small town cuisine. Newberg is in the national news again — but this time for its delicious food. For the second year in a row, Newberg has made USA Today's 2022 10Best list for Best Small Town Food Scene, ranking in fourth place, a jump from seventh place in 2021.
Brian Van Bergen will become Marion County's new elections and recording manager. Brian Van Bergen is Yamhill County's clerk, that much is verifiable fact. How many clerks has the county had since its inception 179 years ago? That's a much tougher question. Regardless, Van Bergen soon will be added to...
The Hillsboro Police Department lists calls for service between June 20-25, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, June 20 A 2006 grey Honda Accord with Washington was stolen in the 2000 block of Northeast Barberry Drive. After being released from jail, a man threw a rock at a person and began putting rocks in the roadway near South First Avenue and Southeast Baseline Street. He was arrested...
One person was killed and another seriously injured in the early Sunday single vehicle crash.Hillsboro police are investigating a fiery rollover crash early Sunday that killed one occupant and seriously injured another. The names of the victims were not immediately released. According to the Hillsboro Police Department, at 4:31 a.m. on July 3, officers responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash near Northwest Tanasbourne Drive and Northeast Stucki Avenue. When officers arrived, they discovered the vehicle on its top and fully engulfed in flames. One occupant was extricated by officers and transported to a local...
