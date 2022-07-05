Gray whale washes ashore near Manzanita

A record number of dachshunds competed in the 15th annual Firecracker Wiener Nationals in Rockaway Beach on July 4. Fifty wiener dogs – the pups known for tiny legs but big hearts – sprinted across the field at Phyllis Baker City Park on Monday. The dogs are surprisingly fast when they want to be, though some of the racers were more interested in playing or chasing each other than running. A few racers wandered the field, or stopped for belly rubs from spectators, without finishing the course. But by the end of the first few heats, the dogs that knew how to run in a straight line had advanced, and the competition was on.

