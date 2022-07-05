Familiar postseason foes CAM and Lenox meeting again on Tuesday

(Anita) KSOM’s District Quarterfinal broadcast on Tuesday will feature CAM hosting Lenox. The Cougars are 24-2 and the Tigers are 15-12.

These teams met earlier this season and CAM won an 11-7 decision. The Cougars three of the prior four meetings between these sides were decided by one run. Two of them were in the postseason when CAM came out on top 3-2 in a District Final in 2017 and 7-6 in another District Final last season. Lenox had a six run lead in last year’s postseason contest before the Cougars rallied back.

Pregame coverage of this game will come on the air on KSOM at around 6:50 p.m. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:00 in Anita. The winner faces either Mount Ayr or Lamoni in the District Finals on Saturday.

CAM rolled past Bedford 14-1 in the first round. Lane Spieker pitched 3 1/3 sharp innings with three hits, three walks, and eight strikeouts. Joe Kauffman came in for the final five outs and struck out four. Kauffman didn’t give up a hit or a walk, but did hit one batter with a pitch. Colby Rich led a ten hit effort as a team with his 3/4 night and two RBI. Joe Kauffman had two hits and drove in three.

Lenox downed Mormon Trail 8-6 on Saturday. The Tigers have been hot late in the year with nine wins in their last eleven games. The team has six players with a .300 or better batting average led by juniors Trenton Beck and Samson Adams. Beck is hitting .341 with five doubles, 20 walks, and 15 RBI. Adams has a .337 average with one home run and 20 runs batted in.