Saint Louis, MO

This is what you'll see in Fair Saint Louis' fireworks show and when it starts

5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 2 days ago
ST. LOUIS — Fair Saint Louis staff said they will be shooting off nearly 3,000 different fireworks devices tonight on several barges in the river perfectly framing up the Arch starting at 9:30 and running until 10:15 p.m....

RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Was One Big Dumpster Fire Last Night

Nothing says Independence Day in St. Louis more than a slew of dumpster fires. The St. Louis Fire Department responded to 75 dumpster fires this Fourth of July. A close cousin to the dumpster fire, trash fires, totaled 18. Following past trends, dumpsters blazed more than anything else this July...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Instagram Famous Sunflower Field Blooms in St. Louis

No filter necessary for this news: The Instagram-worthy sunflower field at the Columbia Bottom Conservation Area (801 Strodtman Road) is in bloom. The yearly blossoming of the sunflowers allows you to grab your friends and snag the perfect 'gram photo, but it’s also a chance to take in the beauty of nature. The Missouri Department of Conservation staggered the planting of the sunflowers to keep them in bloom from early July to mid-August depending on the weather; they also planted extra so the flowers will be more visible. Visitors can’t pick the sunflowers, though.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Grab a meal at the Greater St. Louis Book Fair

ST. LOUIS – The Greater St. Louis Book Fair offers ways to have a great meal. Volunteer Mary Biskup showed her cooking skills and showed off several cookbooks that will be at the fair. The fair awards grants to organizations supporting literacy in the St. Louis area. Greater St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
97X

The Newest Voice In Poison is A Quad Cities Favorite

If you went to Poison last night in St. Louis, you probably noticed there was a dude singing next to the keyboard. There's a neat little story there. Brandon Gibbs, our boy, Iowa native and touring musician/artist, was finishing up a mini-tour of his own when he got a call from Poison, looking to bring him on the tour with him.
MUSIC
What Should Be At 500 S. Broadway

Downtown’s office market is growing steadily with the recent completion of the Square HQ in the old post-dispatch building, the new PWC Pennant building in Ballpark Village, and the promise of a contemporary technology district north of Washington. This expansion is piggybacked by a residential boom consisting of both historic rehab and modern infill spreading throughout Downtown from Jefferson to the river, the newest addition being a 29-story tower on Locust. Riding this reemergence, I propose a plan that considers the growth in both markets as well as the diverse built environment that makes our Downtown so unique. Playing off of the Eads Bridge, Mansion House, the MAC, and of course, Busch Stadium, I introduce a dual mixed-use high rise development that both blends in with the historic fabric of the neighborhood as well as modernizes our skyline. This is what should be at 500 S. Broadway.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Newly Announced: Moneybagg Yo, Amanda Shires, Murphy's Law and More

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! Click through and start planning ahead. And as always, here's your obligatory COVID safety warning: Be sure to check with the venues before you make plans to head to any of these shows, as the virus is still circulating and safety measures vary from venue to venue.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

The “Toklahoma” was voted Best Burger in the St. Louis area

The people have spoken and they have voted the TOKLAHOMA burger as the best burger in St. Louis, so what exactly is this Toklahoma burger and where can you get one asap?. According to the readers of stlmag.com, they have chosen the Toklahoma Burger from Hi Point Drive-In as the reader's choice winner for the best burger in St. Louis this year. The Toklahoma beat out two other finalist burgers from Joey B's and Mac's Local Eats, on the website they say...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]

When you think of dome houses, you think of novelty structures built for hippies who make weird design choices. But this dome home in Maryland Heights is fairly traditional aside from the outside structure. In fact, it’s actually beautiful inside. Boasting custom built-in furniture, great views and amazing light, this...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Mandarin House, a Beloved St. Louis Institution, Has Closed

Yet another longtime St. Louis dining institution has gone dark: Mandarin House (8004 Olive Boulevard, University City; 314-427-8070), one of the foundational names in the area's Chinese restaurant scene, has closed. A source with knowledge of Mandarin House's operating status and who wishes to remain anonymous confirmed the closure to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Could you pass these 6 St. Louis eating challenges?

ST. LOUIS – Many spend the Fourth of July weekend celebrating America’s independence with family and food. Some people take eating very seriously. One of the most well-known eating challenges takes place on the holiday weekend, Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest. The contest starts at about 10 a.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Massive Catfish Caught In Missouri

(Troy) A Missouri woman reeled in an 82-pound catfish from the Missouri River in the northern part of the state. Cheyenne Haynes, who grew up in eastern Missouri’s Troy, tells K-T-V-I/T-V in St. Louis that reeling in the monster took about 20 minutes. After taking a few photos, she...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Power outage cancels Manchester Municipal Court Session tonight

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A power outage has caused the Manchester Municipal Court Session to be canceled Wednesday evening. It is unknown at this time when the meeting will be rescheduled. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
MANCHESTER, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
St. Louis local news

