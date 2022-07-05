This is what you'll see in Fair Saint Louis' fireworks show and when it starts

Downtown’s office market is growing steadily with the recent completion of the Square HQ in the old post-dispatch building, the new PWC Pennant building in Ballpark Village, and the promise of a contemporary technology district north of Washington. This expansion is piggybacked by a residential boom consisting of both historic rehab and modern infill spreading throughout Downtown from Jefferson to the river, the newest addition being a 29-story tower on Locust. Riding this reemergence, I propose a plan that considers the growth in both markets as well as the diverse built environment that makes our Downtown so unique. Playing off of the Eads Bridge, Mansion House, the MAC, and of course, Busch Stadium, I introduce a dual mixed-use high rise development that both blends in with the historic fabric of the neighborhood as well as modernizes our skyline. This is what should be at 500 S. Broadway.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO