Queen Street Church Welcomes New Pastor All are welcome and encouraged to meet this evening at Middle Grounds Coffee House between 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. to say hello to Queen Street Church’s new pastor, Rev. Dr. Creighton Alexander. Rev. Alexander comes to Kinston from Chapel Hill and will begin at Queen Street United Methodist Church this Sunday, July 10, 2022 at the 11:00 a.m. worship service. Rev. Creighton Alexander was born in Lubbock, TX and is an ordained elder from the Northwest Texas Conference.

KINSTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO