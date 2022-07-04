ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Bo Melton

By Colby Patnode
All Seahawks
All Seahawks
 2 days ago

With the calendar flipping to July and offseason programs wrapped up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than a month's time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst-case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Bo Melton, Receiver

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 189 pounds

2021 Stats*: 55 receptions, 618 yards, three touchdowns

*College stats at Rutgers

Selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft out of Rutgers, Melton quickly became a trendy "steal of the draft" choice from many Seahawks fans, and it isn't difficult to see why. Melton ran a blistering 4.34 40-yard dash and posted an impressive 38-inch vertical jump and a 121-inch broad jump. His explosiveness and speed jump out on his tape, but unfortunately, Melton's opportunities were limited. It is highly unlikely that any wide receiver in college football played with worse quarterbacks in his career than Melton. In his four years at Rutgers, Melton snagged 164 passes for 2,011 yards and 11 touchdowns. Melton earned the honor of captain twice at Rutgers and was a top-notch gunner on special teams in college, which likely contributed to his selection.

Best Case Scenario: Melton shows value beyond special teams this preseason and earns a spot on the 53-man roster, where he eventually earns the trust of coaches to use his speed and tenacity as a kick/punt returner while seeing some opportunities on offense as well.

Worst Case Scenario: Melton struggles to get open on offense, loses the trust of coaches to handle any returning abilities, and gets outplayed on special teams, costing him a spot on the 53-man roster.

What to Expect in 2022: Even if Melton can't quite crack the receiving rotation, it would be a surprise if he's not able to contribute on special teams right away. He will need to learn how to run effective routes, which limits his role on offense for the meantime, but he can still carve out a role similar to Freddie Swain's rookie season covering kicks and punts along with other special teams duties. Melton is going to have to do a lot of the dirty work to get his shot to make it as a true receiver option in the NFL, but his value on teams will likely be seen right away and at worst, the Seahawks will hope to have him on the practice squad.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Profiles

Kevin Kassis | Cade Brewer | Liam Ryan | Deontez Alexander | Elijah Jones | Josh Turner | Scott Nelson | Joshua Onujiogu | Jarrod Hewitt | Darwin Thompson | Matt Gotel | Lakiem Williams | Tanner Muse | Greg Eiland | Aaron Fuller | Shamarious Gilmore | Cade Johnson | Dakoda Shepley | Deontai Williams | Bubba Bolden | Josh Johnson | Vi Jones | Dareke Young | Myles Adams | Jacob Eason | Tyler Mabry | Jon Rhattigan | Penny Hart | Josh Jones | John Reid | Mike Jackson | Tyler Ott | Cody Thompson | Joel Iyiegbuniwe | Tyreke Smith

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Seattle Seahawks statement

While the NFL world waits to find out if the Seattle Seahawks will trade for Baker Mayfield, another pressing matter concerning the franchise caused the owner to release a statement on Tuesday. Ever since longtime Portland Trail Blazers and Seahawks owner Paul Allen passed away in 2018, there has been...
Yardbarker

Seahawks Offensive Star Makes 2022 All-Underrated Team

Things change quickly in today’s NFL. With the departures of quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner there is no longer a link between the 2022 Seattle Seahawks and the Super Bowl roster of the 2013 season. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett is the elder statesman of the team and the last remaining member of the 2015 squad.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Yardbarker

Who Could Be the Indianapolis Colts Tight End Two

Who could be the Indianapolis Colts Tight End two? Mo Allie-Cox is the Indianapolis Colts tight end number one. The rest of the tight ends on the roster could fight for the number two spot when training camp starts. Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods, and Andrew Ogletree are competing for this position.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Three Packers Duos Ranked Among Top Tandems by NFL.com

Jaire Alexander likes the potential of the Green Bay Packers’ cornerbacks. Alexander, an All-Pro in 2020, is back after missing most of last season with a shoulder injury. In one of the great practice-squad raidings in NFL history, general manager Brian Gutekunst responded to Alexander’s injury by signing Rasul Douglas. And Gutekunst’s first-round choice last year, Eric Stokes, had a tremendous rookie season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

4th of July Fireworks: Revisiting Longest Touchdowns in Seahawks History

As people around the United States celebrate Independence Day on July 4, the NFL finds itself in the midst of a moratorium. With OTAs and minicamps wrapping up several weeks ago and training camp still weeks away, there's nothing football related going on in the darkest period of the offseason.
SEATTLE, WA
HorseshoeHuddle

Locked On Colts: Alec Pierce or Parris Campbell: Which Receiver Emerges in Training Camp?

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts Podcast, hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks debate the pass-catchers on offense. The Indianapolis Colts have unheralded, yet talented groups at wide receiver and tight end. We know who the top dogs are at each spot, but who will finish second at each position in receiving? Also, how will the running backs factor into the passing game with quarterback Matt Ryan?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Turner
Person
Aaron Fuller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks vs. Russell Wilson, Baker Mayfield vs. Browns among top Week 1 matchups

The NFL will kick things off with a bang the first week of the season. Several marquee matchups are on the schedule, including a prime-time showdown between the Pete Carroll’s Seahawks and Russell Wilson’s Broncos. Another intriguing grudgematch was added to the slate today when the Browns traded Baker Mayfield to their Week 1 opponents, the Panthers. There’s also a couple potential shootouts and an obligatory appearance by Tom Brady on Sunday night.
NFL
Yardbarker

The Seahawks Are Tanking For a QB

It’s finally done. Baker Mayfield is out of Cleveland and off to Carolina. After months of speculation on what the Browns would do with their QB they pulled the trigger on a trade. There did not seem to be many suitors for the Cleveland QB but one team that consistently came up was the Seattle Seahawks. Even with all of the rumors flying around the Seahawks never pulled the trigger. This signals to me that they are going to tank for a QB this season.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

How Russell Wilson's Broncos offense will mimic early Seattle days

New Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett was direct when asked what he wants to see from his new starting quarterback. "It's all about just the command of the system," Hackett told reporters during offseason work. "We want to build this thing completely around him, make sure he's completely comfortable and watch him come alive."
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Rutgers Selected
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 12 slot defenders

Last season, including the playoffs, NFL defenses faced 18.676 pass targets overall, and 8,069 of those targets were addressed to slot defenders. When you have 43.2% of your total targets going to slot guys, that gives you a decent idea of how important those slot positions are — and, by necessity, how diverse the slot defender has become.
NFL
FOX Sports

Falcons sign former Bears DT Eddie Goldman to 1-year deal

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons acquired run-stopping help for the middle of their defensive line, signing former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal Wednesday. Goldman, 28, started 73 of 81 games in six seasons with the Bears. He was a second-round pick...
ATLANTA, GA
All Seahawks

All Seahawks

Seattle, WA
783
Followers
1K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

All Seahawks is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

 https://www.si.com/nfl/seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy