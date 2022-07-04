ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Vista, CA

Child saved, 3 men missing after river rescue attempt near Rio Vista

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIO VISTA — Three men are missing and presumed dead in the Delta after a child was caught in a river current and they swam out in an attempt to rescue him, authorities said. The Los Angeles Times reported Sunday that the...

www.cbsnews.com

FOX40

Bodies of 3 men who saved child in water recovered, Rio Vista fire says

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The bodies of the three men who went missing near Brannan Island were recovered Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.  Fire officials told FOX40 they recovered the bodies around 5 p.m. Chris Morales, a friend of the three men, previously identified them to FOX40 as Guistillo Rivas, […]
RIO VISTA, CA
