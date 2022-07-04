Child saved, 3 men missing after river rescue attempt near Rio Vista

AMADOR COUNTY -- Mandatory evacuation and evacuation warning zones in Amador County were expanded Tuesday afternoon due to the Electra Fire, the Amador County Sheriff's Office said.According to Sacramento affiliate CBS 13, residents are being told to refer to a map posted to the Amadore County Sheriff's Facebook page. People can also enter their address in this website to see if it falls inside the order or warning zones.In Calaveras County, evacuation warnings due to the encroaching are now being issued for the following zones: 353, 354, 342, 343, 328, 329, and 330. A map of the area affected can be found here.Road...
