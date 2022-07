Man killed following collision on Highway 41 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An accelerant was used in the Fresno house fire Wednesday morning that killed a seven-year-old boy, according to the police department. The fire was first reported at around 4:30 a.m. at a home located at 243 N. College Avenue. Fire crews on the scene reported that the home was engulfed in […]

