City commissioners approve school grant for JAG

Marvel J. (Carpenter) Meints, 90 years of age, of Beatrice, formerly of Plymouth passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022 at the Homestead House in Beatrice. She was born on March 24, 1932 in Plymouth to Roy and Verena (Zager) Carpenter. Marvel was baptized on April 10, 1932 by Pastor Bode at Emmaus Lutheran Church. She grew up in the Diller and Ellis areas and attended school in Beatrice until her senior year, graduating from Plymouth High School in 1949. Marvel married Wilbur Meints on November 18, 1949. She worked at Swift’s, Hested’s, American Tool and did residential house cleaning. Marvel was a Gold Star Mother and was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and Schopp-Ewing-Nispel Post #243 American Legion Auxiliary, both in Plymouth. She enjoyed quilting, writing poetry, gardening, attending church and especially time with family.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO