ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska City, NE

City commissioners approve school grant for JAG

By Dan Swanson
News Channel Nebraska
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEBRASKA CITY – City commissioners approved a grant application of $105,000 in support of continuing Jobs for America’s Graduates in Nebraska City schools. Shauna Paolini, state director of JAG Nebraska, said the community development block grant will diversify funding sources...

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Former Sarpy County Treasurer lost court battle to get job back

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ousted Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger lost his fight in court to get his job back according to his attorney in a statement. Last April the Sarpy County Commissioners removed him from office. A state auditor had found several discrepancies in how his office distributed funds...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

The end of an era: VFW posts in Omaha metro are closing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We might be witnessing the end of an era. VFW posts in Omaha and across the country are closing their doors. VFW halls across the country were already struggling, then COVID hit and delivered a knockout punch. Over in Carter Lake at VFW Post 9661, there’s...
News Channel Nebraska

After a half-century of service, Community Food Pantry in Beatrice is moving

BEATRICE – A local organization that has helped thousands of people who are hungry or in need of assistance, will be moving. The Community Food Pantry, based at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice, will eventually move to new quarters in the lower level of the Beatrice Municipal Auditorium…space that was vacated when Beatrice Fire and Rescue moved to a new facility last fall.
BEATRICE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska City, NE
Education
Nebraska City, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
Local
Nebraska Education
City
Nebraska City, NE
State
Nebraska State
klkntv.com

Lincoln officials’ debate prosecuting abortion if banned in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Local prosecutors will determine how laws are enforced as abortion bans go into effect in states across the United States. A document released on June 24th highlighted over 60 district attorneys representing 25 of the most populous counties describing their vow not to prosecute abortion cases. Lincoln...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Gene Leahy Mall features temporarily closed

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Following a big grand opening holiday weekend, a couple of features at Gene Leahy Mall are in need of repairs and are closed temporarily. The RiverFront said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning that The Cascades water feature “needs a little TLC” and would re-open as soon as possible.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha community helps to keep teen with cerebral palsy in his house

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fourteen-year-old Kayden Cotten is about to enter high school. As a big sports fan, he can hardly wait for high school football to start. “He wants to go to Burke (High School) because they have good sports and he wants to go to games,” says his Aunt Zennie Zark.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jag#High School#Jobs For America
WOWT

Douglas County Sheriff reminds residents of golf cart rules

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Indian Pointe neighborhood became a focus for deputies over the holiday weekend after someone complained of golf carts on the streets. The sheriff’s office says that the subdivision doesn’t have a county-approved ordinance. Nobody got a ticket but the sheriff’s office is letting homeowners know golf cart operators may be pulled over.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate Charles Kays, 81, died on Tuesday, according to the Department of Correctional Services. Kays was sentenced in Douglas County for first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child and other crimes. He began his...
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Inmate Missing From Omaha Facility

(KFOR NEWS July 5, 2022) An inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha. 50 year old, John Strickland, left the facility Monday without authorization. He removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing in the area of 42nd and Cuming in Omaha. Strickland started his sentence...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
News Channel Nebraska

Missing inmate arrested in Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha has been arrested by the Iowa State Patrol. Authorities said Deonte Hill was taken into custody on Sunday, July 3, 2022, he left CCC-O on March 21, 2022. Hill started his sentence December 19, 2019. He...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Bellevue Police Department installs two license plate reader cameras

BELLEVUE, Neb. — The Bellevue Police Department has installed two license plate reader cameras. The cameras are located at Fort Crook Road and Chandler Road and 15th Street and Cornhusker Highway. The department said these readers will be used to identify vehicles that are part of police investigations and...
BELLEVUE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Adams man draws probation, for driving combine, drunk

BEATRICE – A 33-year-old Adams man must serve a probation term after being convicted of third-offense driving under the influence of alcohol. He was operating a combine at the time. Jerrod Dorn was sentenced in Gage County District Court Wednesday morning, to a three-year term of probation….including a 60-day...
ADAMS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Marvel J. (Carpenter) Meints

Marvel J. (Carpenter) Meints, 90 years of age, of Beatrice, formerly of Plymouth passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022 at the Homestead House in Beatrice. She was born on March 24, 1932 in Plymouth to Roy and Verena (Zager) Carpenter. Marvel was baptized on April 10, 1932 by Pastor Bode at Emmaus Lutheran Church. She grew up in the Diller and Ellis areas and attended school in Beatrice until her senior year, graduating from Plymouth High School in 1949. Marvel married Wilbur Meints on November 18, 1949. She worked at Swift’s, Hested’s, American Tool and did residential house cleaning. Marvel was a Gold Star Mother and was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and Schopp-Ewing-Nispel Post #243 American Legion Auxiliary, both in Plymouth. She enjoyed quilting, writing poetry, gardening, attending church and especially time with family.
BEATRICE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy