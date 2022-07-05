ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, TN

Putnam Sheriff’s To Apply For Mental Health Patient Transportation Grant

By Betsy Scarisbrick
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will apply for a grant to help cover the cost of transporting mental patients from medical hospitals to mental hospitals. Sheriff Eddie Farris said it is the responsibility of all Sheriffs in the state to be in charge of these transportations. He said that they have...

Rickman Native Returns Home To Operate Recovery Center

The need for a drug and alcohol recovery center in Overton County evident after a new program has almost reached capacity in just a few weeks. Hope Center Ministries has opened a new facility in Rickman. Director Jed Stevens said the program can house 30 people. Twenty-five beds are already filled.
RICKMAN, TN
Putnam Schools Approve IB Contracts For 22-23 School Year

Putnam County Schools will continue its International Baccalaureate program for at least another year. This after the school board approved its annual contracts for Cookeville High School and Avery Trace Middle School. Director of Schools Corby King said that they had discussed last school possibly phasing out the program. “We...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
Scammer attempts to trick Coffee County Farmer; Fails

We have a scam warning for area farmers. The scammer was using a legitimate website Cattle Exchange looking for victims. Tennessee Department of Agriculture says it happened during a proposed cattle sale with a person claiming to be in Arkansas. A farmer in Coffee County spoke with the alleged scammer, saw photos/video of the cattle, and settled on a price. The “seller” requested a deposit ($15k) which was transferred via wire. The rest would be paid upon delivery. The farmer says he realized something was off when only days later the alleged scammer wanted him to sign a contract and make payment in full before delivery. That’s when he called authorities. Investigators have been unable to contact the “seller” since and tracked the wire transfer to a bank outside of the United States.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Cookeville’s New Police HQ Comes In Some $326K Under Budget

The new Cookeville Police Headquarters has come in some $326,000 under budget. Police Chief Randy Evans said that the department had budgeted about $400,000 in contingency money should they need to make changes or adjustments. “There were certain things that were passed or missed in the contract, or package pass-throughs,”...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Putnam Finds Area Not Covered By An Utility District

While surveying residential interest for public water, Putnam County found a small area that does not fall under a utility district. Mayor Randy Porter said several residents want water service on Blaylock Mountain Road between Algood and Monterey. “That’s kind of odd,” Porter said. “I would have thought back when...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
TDA: Two cases of possibly fatal horse illness found in Middle Tennessee

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said Wednesday that the state veterinarian's office confirmed two cases of Potomac horse fever. The cases were in Middle Tennessee. one was in Rutherford County, near Nashville, and the other was in Dekalb County. Potomac horse fever can be fatal, but several previous cases were also mild. It is usually caused by a bacteria.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
New covid cases are rising in Scott County, across Tennessee

There were more than 2,000 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Tennessee each day last week, as the number of coronavirus cases continue to tick upward. Testing positivity, which is often used as an indicator of the spread of illness, is also pushing higher. Last week, 24.5% of tests — about 1 in 4 — returned positive for Covid-19.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
Tennessee farmer loses $15,000 in online cattle scam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is warning residents about potential online scams involving purchasing cattle online. State officials posted to their Facebook page about a Coffee County farmer who spoke to an alleged scammer claiming to be in Arkansas about purchasing livestock on a site called ‘Cattle Exchange.’
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Smith County man recently sentenced to nine years for selling meth

The following is a press release from the office of District Attorney, Jason Lawson. A Smith County man has been sentenced to serve nine years in the Tennessee Department of Correction for a 2021 case in which he sold methamphetamine to a police informant working with the 15th Judicial District Drug Task Force. Andrew Murray pleaded guilty in an open plea agreement after prosecutors and defense counsel were unable to agree upon an acceptable sentence in the case. When this occurs, the case is submitted to a special sentencing hearing before Judge Brody Kane.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
Planning Commission Needs Commission Approval For Small Plat Approval

The Putnam County Planning Department will need to make one of its common practices legal again after a change to state law. Planning Director Kevin Rush said the department has historically approved plats up to two-lots in-house. However, legislation passed in the most recent General Assembly session now requires a one-time approval by the county commission to continue.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
Police searching for Missing Shelbyville Female

One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for nearly 3,610 sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
SHELBYVILLE, TN
Overton Signs Letter Of Fiscal Strength For Three-Star Grant

Overton County Commission has sent a letter of fiscal strength to the state. County Executive Ben Danner said that the letter states the county has healthy finances and is able to pass a balanced budget. He said it will allow the county to apply for the state’s Three-Star grant program.
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
State Approves Putnam’s 4th District Voting Location

The state election coordinator has approved Caney Fork Baptist Church as the new voting location for Putnam County’s fourth district. Election Commission Chair Phil Adams said state approval was needed since the location is outside the voting precinct by about three miles. “That’s what we were hoping for,” Adams...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
Monterey Team Continues Response To Livingston Storm Cleanup

The Tennessee Disaster Response Team from Monterey continuing cleanup efforts in Livingston Wednesday morning after the micro-burst storm almost two-weeks ago. Team Leader Ken Hall said the response marks the third day. This time for two properties on Jamestown Highway. “I’ve teasingly called it the disaster that no one knew...
LIVINGSTON, TN
Putnam Register of Deeds Election To Be Pushed Back To November

Putnam County’s next Register of Deeds will likely not be decided in the August Election. Harold Burris was running for the position unopposed but passed away last week. County Attorney Jeff Jones said the timing of the situation will push that election to November. “Because it is within 120...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
Overton Fair Focusing On Inclusion By Sponsoring New Pageant

The Overton County Fair will host a new pageant this year for those with disabilities. Fair Associate Lacey Pennington said the association wanted to introduce the Miss Sunshine Pageant to make sure all feel included. “This pageant is a little special to us, because we really love our special needs...
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
Arrest Made in Trooper Assault

A Tennessee State Trooper was involved in a traffic stop that turned physical Saturday night. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 11:40 p.m., a Tennessee Highway Patrol Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of Flat Branch Road and Hobbs Hill Road in Tracy City.
TRACY CITY, TN

