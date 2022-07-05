ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

LEADING OFF: Scherzer returns for Mets, Taillon on a roll

By The Associated Press
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lmpjc_0gUli9SO00
Brewers Mets Baseball New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer watches during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II)

A look at what's happening around the majors on Tuesday:

___

MAX IS BACK

Mets ace Max Scherzer returns to a major league mound for the first time since May 18 when the NL East leaders play at Cincinnati.

The right-hander, who turns 38 in three weeks, hasn’t pitched for the Mets since he strained the oblique muscle in his left side while throwing a pitch to the Cardinals’ Albert Pujols.

Scherzer is 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA in his first season with the Mets, who signed the three-time Cy Young Award winner to a $130 million, three-year contract during the offseason. He made a pair of starts for Double-A Binghamton on June 21 and 29, allowing four earned runs and seven hits in eight innings with 14 strikeouts and two walks.

Left-hander Nick Lodolo (1-2, 5.52), who was 10 when Scherzer made his big league debut, starts for the Reds. Cincinnati is starting three rookies in a row against the Mets, with Lodolo following Hunter Greene and preceding Graham Ashcraft.

Scherzer could be joined in the Mets rotation by Jacob deGrom by late July or early August. The two-time Cy Young Award winner hasn’t pitched in the majors since July 7 last year.

DeGrom missed the second half of 2021 with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow, then has been sidelined this season by a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. In his first rehab outing, deGrom struck out five of six batters and threw 18 of 24 pitches for strikes for Class A St. Lucie.

JA-MO ON A ROLL

Jameson Taillon of the New York Yankees is 9-0 with a 3.30 ERA in 14 starts since a 3-0 loss to Toronto on April 11 in his first outing this season.

Taillon starts the series opener at Pittsburgh, the team that selected him with the second overall pick in the 2010 amateur draft.

The 30-year-old right-hander was 29-24 with a 3.67 ERA in four seasons with the Pirates, who traded him to the Yankees in January 2021 for four prospects: right-handers Roansy Contreras and Miguel Yajure, infielder Maikol Escotto and outfielder Canaan Smith.

Taillon will be facing Pittsburgh for the first time.

Left-hander José Quintana (1-4, 3.43) starts for the Pirates. He is 0-3 with a 3.91 in nine outings since beating the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 9.

SHARP SANDY

Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara looks to add to his dominant first half when he faces Mike Trout and the Angels in Miami.

Alcantara (8-3, 1.95 ERA) has pitched at least seven innings in each of his last 10 starts. He's 6-1 in that span and has allowed just three home runs.

The 26-year-old Alcantara threw a season-high 117 pitches in his last outing, a complete-game win at St. Louis.

Trout is coming off a three-game series in which he went 0 for 11 and struck out nine times as the Angels got swept in Houston. The three-time AL MVP is hitless in his last 14 at-bats overall.

REMEMBER ME?

Zack Greinke returns to Minute Maid Park to start for Kansas City against Houston.

Greinke joined the Astros at the 2019 trade deadline and started Game 7 of the World Series that fall in Houston. The 38-year-old righty also pitched for the Astros in the World Series last season.

Greinke signed with the Royals in the offseason and is 2-4 with a 4.38 ERA in 12 starts. Luis Garcia (6-5, 3.54 ERA) starts for the AL West-leading Astros.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Mets’ Max Scherzer passes Curt Schilling into 2nd all-time with incredible feat

On Tuesday, New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer made his long awaited return from the injured list. He looked as strong as ever, tossing six shutout innings. He managed to strike out 11 Cincinnati Reds batters in the six frames, and only allowed two hits. Unfortunately, the Mets offense failed to score a single run and ended up losing 1-0. But that didn’t stop Scherzer from making some history.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Francisco Lindor Comments On The Real Key For The Mets

The New York Mets got a treat on Tuesday night when veteran ace Max Scherzer returned from the injured list. After suffering an oblique injury in May, Scherzer missed almost two full months, but he made his return last night against the Cincinnati Reds, pitching six scoreless innings and striking out 11 batters.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
José Quintana
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Canaan Smith
Sportsnaut

Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo power Mets past Reds

Francisco Lindor hit the go-ahead home run and Brandon Nimmo homered and singled to power the visiting New York Mets past the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 Monday night. Mets starter Taijuan Walker (7-2) surrendered a game-tying home run before his offense came to the rescue. Walker allowed three runs and four hits over six innings to earn his fourth straight win.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Yankees#On A Roll#Max#Nl#Cardinals#Reds
FOX Sports

Alonso leads Mets against the Marlins following 4-hit game

Miami Marlins (39-41, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (51-31, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Daniel Castano (1-1, 2.42 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Mets: Trevor Williams (1-5, 4.34 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -166, Marlins +141; over/under is 9...
MLB
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
87K+
Followers
112K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy