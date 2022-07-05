ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon man arrested in kidnapping of Canada teen

KGW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 13-year-old girl was reported missing...

www.kgw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Family of black man shot 60 times by Ohio police say they didn't know he had a gun and a COP friend recently introduced him to weapons: Protests in Portland and Akron as lawyer slams officers for 'shooting him like a dog'

A black Ohio man who was shot 60 times and killed by police was only recently introduced to guns by his cop friend, his family's lawyer has revealed, after officers said they found a weapon in his car. Jayland Walker, 25, was shot dead by Akron officers following a traffic...
AKRON, OH
TheDailyBeast

Body-Cam Shows Moment Sniper Took Out an Armed Man Holding Kidnapped Baby

A police sniper in Utah took down a man who was holding both a gun and a kidnapped baby during a standoff in northwestern Arizona, newly released footage obtained by KUTV shows. The nail-biting incident began when police in St. George, Utah, pulled over a car carrying 30-year-old Oscar Alcantara, a woman and her child, who apparently had no relation to Alcantara. The woman escaped but Alcantara, who was armed, sped off with the child. Police were able to stop him near Beaver Dam in Arizona but he ran off with the child, turning the situation into an hourlong standoff in the desert in which cops begged him to release the baby. Eventually, a sniper fired a single shot, killing Alcantara, and allowing the bub to be rescued unharmed. The Feb. 17 incident is still under review by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, KUTV reports.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Fox News

Murder cold case suspect identified as Ohio woman’s husband after remains found in Utah

Utah authorities on Wednesday identified the suspected killer of a woman who was found dead 24 years ago wrapped in a carpet and tied with a rope. Lina Reyes Geddes was shot in the head and found on April 20, 1998 along Highway 276 near Maidenwater Spring in Garfield County, Utah. She was found covered with plastic bags, wrapped in duct tape, tied with rope, and placed inside a sleeping bag before being wrapped in a carpet, the Utah Department of Public Safety said.
UTAH STATE
Daily Mail

Boy, 11, and girl, 8, arm themselves with kitchen knife and a rolling pin to fight off teen thugs who invaded their home on Christmas Eve and attacked their mother and sister – and one is so terrified they now sleep with a blade

An 11-year-old boy and his eight-year-old sister armed themselves with a kitchen knife and rolling pin to fight off two teenagers who allegedly broke into their home. Kaleedre Andrew and another teenager allegedly broke into the home in Tarneit, in Melbourne's west, about 5am on Christmas Eve 2021. Andrew pleaded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

‘He Was an Inconvenience’: Idaho Woman Gets Life in Prison for Torturing and Abusing Stepson, 9, to Death

An Idaho woman has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2020 murder of her 9-year-old stepson. Monique Osuna, 29, pleaded guilty to murder in the first degree in February of this year. She admitted to killing her stepson — who she said she never wanted — through a multifaceted and voluminous pattern of abuse that culminated in his death in September 2020.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Mail

Shocking footage shows 'teenage girls joyriding in a stolen car after pinched the keys from coaches bag before livestreaming the wild stunt'

A group of teenage girls have allegedly brazenly stolen a ute then taken it on a joy ride around Brisbane while livestreaming the stunt to friends online. Craig Pendlebury was coaching an Aussie rules football team at Kedron, in the city's north, on Tuesday night when the three girls allegedly ransacked his bag as it sat on the edge of the sports field.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Canada#Edmonton#Violent Crime
insideedition.com

Judge Reverses Decision to Give Custody of Teen to Her Mom's Alleged Rapist

A judge has reversed his decision to give a father full custody of his 15-year-old daughter, whose mother says was conceived when she was raped as a minor in 2005. The child involved has been temporarily placed in the care of a guardian. The father, John Barnes, will share visitation on alternating weekends with the girl’s mother, Crysta Abelseth.
HAMMOND, LA
allthatsinteresting.com

The Story Of Isabella Guzman, The Teen Who Went Viral On TikTok For Stabbing Her Mom 79 Times

In August 2013, Isabella Guzman brutally murdered her mother Yun Mi Hoy inside their Colorado home — then became famous online for her bizarre attitude in the courtroom. In 2013, Isabella Guzman stabbed her mother, Yun Mi Hoy, to death in their Aurora, Colorado home. Seven years later, a video of Guzman in court went viral on TikTok, and she became an internet sensation.
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Amber alert issued for two Idaho children missing with their babysitter

An Amber alert has been issued for two young children in Idaho along with their babysitter. The alert was sent out early on Monday morning and is urging people to look out for 11-month-old Sapphira Holmberg and one-year-old Malik Holmberg who were last seen on Sunday. The alert was issued for Nampa, west of the state capital of Boise. “Children were taken by babysitter who may be using drugs. Nampa PD have reason to believe they are in danger. If seen call Nampa PD 208-465-2206 or 911,” Idaho State Police tweeted on Monday. According to law enforcement, 20-year-old babysitter...
NAMPA, ID
Daily Mail

Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after she was bitten by a mosquito on her forehead and developed an infection which spread to her brain, inquest hears

A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy