Oregon man arrested in kidnapping of Canada teen

A police sniper in Utah took down a man who was holding both a gun and a kidnapped baby during a standoff in northwestern Arizona, newly released footage obtained by KUTV shows. The nail-biting incident began when police in St. George, Utah, pulled over a car carrying 30-year-old Oscar Alcantara, a woman and her child, who apparently had no relation to Alcantara. The woman escaped but Alcantara, who was armed, sped off with the child. Police were able to stop him near Beaver Dam in Arizona but he ran off with the child, turning the situation into an hourlong standoff in the desert in which cops begged him to release the baby. Eventually, a sniper fired a single shot, killing Alcantara, and allowing the bub to be rescued unharmed. The Feb. 17 incident is still under review by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, KUTV reports.

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 26 DAYS AGO