ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Analyzing Jeremy Ruckert’s rookie breakout chances | NY Jets Film

By Joe Blewett
Jets X-Factor
Jets X-Factor
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York Jets rookie tight end Jeremy Ruckert has a shot in 2022. Failing to truly address the tight end position heading into the 2021 NFL season was and still is one of my greatest criticisms of New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas. Not only was tight end...

jetsxfactor.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Bills, Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Jets

With Bills CB Tre’Davious White striving to return from injury, remaining cornerbacks Siran Neal, Dane Jackson, and first-round pick Kaiir Elam are all battling for the No.2 spot for when White returns. “We got a lot of young guys in the room right now, more than the older guys,”...
NFL
Yardbarker

The Jets Should Trade One of Their Young Receivers

The Jets wide receiver room is full of young talented guys with the additions of first round pick Garrett Wilson and undrafted free agent Calvin Jackson Jr. Before this year, the Jets spent draft picks on Denzel Mims in 2020 and Elijah Moore in 2021 while signing veteran Corey Davis to a four-year deal in 2021. They added Braxton Berrios in 2019 after he was cut from the Patriots. The Jets receivers should make noise this year but Zach Wilson’s job isn’t anywhere near secure and Robert Saleh is a year away from his job security diminishing if this team doesn’t improve. The problem with this receiving corps stems from none of these receivers being proven, which includes Davis and Berrios.
NFL
Yardbarker

Who Could Be the Indianapolis Colts Tight End Two

Who could be the Indianapolis Colts Tight End two? Mo Allie-Cox is the Indianapolis Colts tight end number one. The rest of the tight ends on the roster could fight for the number two spot when training camp starts. Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods, and Andrew Ogletree are competing for this position.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Sports Illustrated

Los Angeles Rams 2022 Fantasy Outlook: A Rejuvenated Allen Robinson

The Los Angeles Rams have been a top team in the NFL since Sean McVay arrived in 2017. After an offseason switch from Jared Goff to Matthew Stafford at quarterback, the Rams reached the Holy Grail in football by winning the 2021 Super Bowl. The success was driven by an all-time season by WR Cooper Kupp (145/1,947/16), setting the stage for follow-through in 2022. Los Angeles flipped WR Odell Beckham for WR Allen Robinson on their depth chart in the offseason, but Beckham still has a chance to return. Cam Akers missed most of the regular season with an Achilles injury, leaving a void at running back for the Rams. He has an excellent opportunity to be a stud lead back, but is Akers an elite talent? His play last season invites some trepidation about his ability to be a workhorse runner. DE Aaron Donald remains a beast attacking the quarterback and defending the run.
INGLEWOOD, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Former Knicks Lottery Pick Signs With New Team

On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Kevin Knox has agreed to a deal with the Detroit Pistons. Charania: "Free agent Kevin Knox has agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." Knox was the ninth overall pick in the 2018...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Knicks Free Agency Punishment News

Before free agency opened up last Thursday, it was announced that Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks agreed to a four-year contract. According to Fred Katz, the Knicks are expected to be fined for tampering. Apparently, the Dallas Mavericks were "frustrated" that reports of Brunson leaving for New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Ny Jets#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Ny Jets Film#The New York Jets#Ohio State Buckeye#Osu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

NBA Draft 2022: What Knicks are getting in Duke's Trevor Keels

Yes, the New York Knicks did actually select a player on NBA Draft night. After New York made three trades — acquiring three first-round picks and losing the No. 11 pick, Kemba Walker and four second-round selections — Leon Rose & Co. had left everybody’s heads spinning.
NBA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Jordan Poyer, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Vic Carucci notes the Bills and S Jordan Poyer are likely motivated to get a deal done before training camp or the preseason. Carucci adds it is hard to see a rookie making a more significant impact this season than first-round CB Kaiir Elam, and thinks he can earn the No. 2 cornerback spot if he shows he can be consistent during the preseason.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

Jets X-Factor

Florham Park, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.

 https://jetsxfactor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy