Harrison County, MS

Business leaders urge Harrison County supervisors to reverse decision on tourism president

By Justin Mitchell
Biloxi Sun Herald
 2 days ago

The Gulf Coast Business Council has “serious concerns about the unrest surrounding the Coastal Mississippi Tourism Commission” and is asking Harrison County supervisors to reverse its decision to vote out the current president.

Ashley Edwards, president and CEO of the Gulf Coast Business Council, is asking his members and the public to attend Tuesday’s meeting to voice their concerns. He wants those in attendance to ask supervisors to reappoint tax attorney Brooke Schoultz to the Coastal Mississippi board.

“Gaming leaders are also sending a letter to the Board of Supervisors regarding this issue,” Edwards said.

Supervisors Rebecca Powers and Connie Rockco sparred in a public meeting last month about the fate of Schoultz, who Powers lauded as one person who helped “save the regional tourism” after months of internal friction in 2021 ultimately led to CEO Milton Segarra’s resignation.

Rocko nominated Thomas Sherman, a man who lives in her district, rather than nominate Schoultz for a second term. Schoultz’s term ended July 1.

Powers and Rockco argued for nearly 15 minutes before Rockco and Supervisors Beverly Martin and Kent Jones voted in favor of nominating Sherman. During the debate, Powers questioned if Rockco’s decision to oust Schoultz came after drinking wine at a pool party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GXWaM_0gUli0Vr00
The Gulf Coast Business Council is asking Harrison County Supervisors to re-appoint Brooke Schoutlz as board commission president of Coastal Mississippi tourism agency. Coastal Mississippi

The Business Council said it desperately wants Coastal Mississippi to thrive because it strengthens tourism efforts for Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties, even though there has been months of board shakeups, resignations and public drama.

In a July 4 letter to supervisors, the council says that Schoultz — who was elected by her peers — is the best person for the job and asks she be reappointed at the meeting.

“Brooke has worked directly with the business community during her time as president and has been responsive to our concerns,” the letter says. “Additionally, we believe Brooke understands the need for continued regional stability, as evidenced by her efforts to shore up regional cooperation by working with leaders in Hancock and Jackson counties.”

The Harrison County Supervisors meeting is at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the First Judicial District Courthouse in Gulfport.

Sun Herald reporter Mary Perez contributed to this report.

Biloxi Sun Herald

