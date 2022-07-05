ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Chicken parts cover Tuscaloosa roadway for second time this year

By Monica Nakashima
 2 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Some say third time’s a charm, but Tuscaloosa residents may be hoping that’s not the case for trucks spilling chicken parts on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard.

On Monday at 10:27 a.m., the Alabama Department of Transportation tweeted that the southbound left and center lanes on Hugh Thomas Bridge in Tuscaloosa would be closed due to “a truck hauling chicken guts [that] lost its load.”

By 2:25 p.m., all lanes were cleared according to ALDOT.

A similar spillage of chicken parts by truck happened earlier this year on April 26, in nearly the exact location as today’s incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

