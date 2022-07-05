ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Upcoming NFT Mints: July 4th – 10th: Coolman’s Universe Babies & More

By Ola
nftevening.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Monday means another week of NFT mints! As many will know, keeping up with all the NFT mints each week can be a real challenge. Not to worry as we have you covered. Here are some of the hottest upcoming NFT mints this week. Rêves de Soie NFT...

nftevening.com

Robb Report

This Drawing Was Estimated to Be Worth $300 in 2020. Now It’s Going on Sale for $1.44 Million.

Click here to read the full article. Being underestimated isn’t always a bad thing. Especially if you’re talking about a work of art. Take, for instance, a 1652 portrait by the Dutch artist Jan Lievens: When a small auction house in Massachusetts put the drawing on the auction block in October 2020, it offered presale estimates of $200 and $300. The work ended up selling for $514,800 in about 10 minutes. Now the portrait is going to TEFAF Maastricht, one of the world’s most respected art fairs, where it’s being listed for about $1.44 million (1.35 million euros). “It was more impressive...
VISUAL ART
The Atlantic

A Mystery That Took 13,200 Years to Crack

In 1998, outside of Fort Wayne, Indiana, a hydraulic excavator at Buesching’s Peat Moss & Mulch stripped back a layer of peat and struck bone in the underlying marl. Bone is the right word: This bone belonged to a mastodon, and mastodons are still fresh bodies in the dirt, not petrified fossils entombed in the rock. Although they might be popularly imagined living way back with the dinosaurs, the Ice Age megafauna went extinct only moments ago, in staggered waves over human history. The last mammoth, for instance, died after the first pyramids were built. Yet we know little of the lives of these animals with which we shared the planet for hundreds of thousands of years.
SCIENCE
Person
Christian Lacroix
WWD

Destree’s First Store Is Basically a Walk-in Sculpture

PARIS — Destree’s first freestanding boutique feels like walking into a sculpture, and it’s no wonder: buzzy Brooklyn-based ceramicist Simone Bodmer-Turner was commissioned to create the cave-like space with handbag shelves scooped out from the walls, as if clay was plucked by her fingers. “We have an...
CHINA
Variety

Channel 4, Gritty Talent Team for Diversity Drive – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. DIVERSITY U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 is teaming with TV talent company Gritty Talent to help independent production companies build more diverse senior teams. The move in the wake of the broadcaster’s new commissioning guidelines published in June, which require all the indies it works with to have ethnically diverse as well as disabled off screen talent on production teams, with the new framework coming into play Aug. 1. The requirements are part of the legacy of Channel 4’s Black to Front Project. Gritty Talent will define where the skills gaps and talent shortages exist across...
BUSINESS
nftevening.com

Crypto Cannabis Club Gnomies Collection: What You Should Know

The Crypto Cannabis Club (CCC) is all set to drop its latest NFT collection, called Gnomies. As we know, CCC is one of the leading NFT projects for psychedelic connoisseurs and digital art lovers. After a successful genesis drop of NFTokers in July last year, the project is back with its newest collection, dropping this month.
LIFESTYLE
nftevening.com

Phone (1) Creator Nothing Announces Black Dot NFTs

Yesterday, Phone (1) Creator Nothing announced it will airdrop NFTs to its investors. This is the first step in collaboration with Polygon to introduce web3 to mobile users. The NFT, called “Black Dot,” is exclusively reserved for its investors. However, according to Nothing, there will be other NFT rewards for customers who preorder the Phone (1).
CELL PHONES
nftevening.com

Stardust NFT Project Allegedly Stole Artwork: Check It Out For Yourself

The Stardust NFT project’s artist Coco came under fire for allegedly stealing others’ artwork. Accordingly, the founder used professional photographs and public people’s photos to create her own collectibles. Now, the NFT community is debating whether Coco’s image references are actually a theft. Meanwhile, the artist said...
VISUAL ART

