PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A disturbing discovery was made on Tuesday morning when a woman was found shot and dead in a canal in east Phoenix. Police received a call of an injured person near 32nd Street and McDowell Road just after 5 a.m. When officers got there, they found the woman’s body in the canal. Detectives are trying to figure out who the victim is and how she ended up in the canal.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO