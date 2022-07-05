ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

LEADING OFF: Scherzer returns for Mets, Taillon on a roll

By The Associated Press
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oARaf_0gUlgHw100
Brewers Mets Baseball New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer watches during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II)

A look at what's happening around the majors on Tuesday:

___

MAX IS BACK

Mets ace Max Scherzer returns to a major league mound for the first time since May 18 when the NL East leaders play at Cincinnati.

The right-hander, who turns 38 in three weeks, hasn’t pitched for the Mets since he strained the oblique muscle in his left side while throwing a pitch to the Cardinals’ Albert Pujols.

Scherzer is 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA in his first season with the Mets, who signed the three-time Cy Young Award winner to a $130 million, three-year contract during the offseason. He made a pair of starts for Double-A Binghamton on June 21 and 29, allowing four earned runs and seven hits in eight innings with 14 strikeouts and two walks.

Left-hander Nick Lodolo (1-2, 5.52), who was 10 when Scherzer made his big league debut, starts for the Reds. Cincinnati is starting three rookies in a row against the Mets, with Lodolo following Hunter Greene and preceding Graham Ashcraft.

Scherzer could be joined in the Mets rotation by Jacob deGrom by late July or early August. The two-time Cy Young Award winner hasn’t pitched in the majors since July 7 last year.

DeGrom missed the second half of 2021 with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow, then has been sidelined this season by a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. In his first rehab outing, deGrom struck out five of six batters and threw 18 of 24 pitches for strikes for Class A St. Lucie.

JA-MO ON A ROLL

Jameson Taillon of the New York Yankees is 9-0 with a 3.30 ERA in 14 starts since a 3-0 loss to Toronto on April 11 in his first outing this season.

Taillon starts the series opener at Pittsburgh, the team that selected him with the second overall pick in the 2010 amateur draft.

The 30-year-old right-hander was 29-24 with a 3.67 ERA in four seasons with the Pirates, who traded him to the Yankees in January 2021 for four prospects: right-handers Roansy Contreras and Miguel Yajure, infielder Maikol Escotto and outfielder Canaan Smith.

Taillon will be facing Pittsburgh for the first time.

Left-hander José Quintana (1-4, 3.43) starts for the Pirates. He is 0-3 with a 3.91 in nine outings since beating the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 9.

SHARP SANDY

Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara looks to add to his dominant first half when he faces Mike Trout and the Angels in Miami.

Alcantara (8-3, 1.95 ERA) has pitched at least seven innings in each of his last 10 starts. He's 6-1 in that span and has allowed just three home runs.

The 26-year-old Alcantara threw a season-high 117 pitches in his last outing, a complete-game win at St. Louis.

Trout is coming off a three-game series in which he went 0 for 11 and struck out nine times as the Angels got swept in Houston. The three-time AL MVP is hitless in his last 14 at-bats overall.

REMEMBER ME?

Zack Greinke returns to Minute Maid Park to start for Kansas City against Houston.

Greinke joined the Astros at the 2019 trade deadline and started Game 7 of the World Series that fall in Houston. The 38-year-old righty also pitched for the Astros in the World Series last season.

Greinke signed with the Royals in the offseason and is 2-4 with a 4.38 ERA in 12 starts. Luis Garcia (6-5, 3.54 ERA) starts for the AL West-leading Astros.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

Former Yankees slugger Robinson Cano admired the heck out of this home run

Coming off his second PED suspension, former Yankees and Mariners slugger Robinson Cano finds himself hanging on for dear life, trying desperately to resurrect his career in the minor leagues. Now playing for Triple-A El Paso, top affiliate of the San Diego Padres (who DFA’d him after a listless 12-game stint earlier this year), Cano got ahold of one in Sunday’s rout of Oklahoma City, swatting a mammoth, 448-foot blast to the right-field party deck at Southwest University Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
José Quintana
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Canaan Smith
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Personality Reportedly Died On Monday

A beloved longtime ESPN television personality reportedly died on Monday. According to reports, longtime ESPN horse racing and NFL analyst Hank Goldberg died on the Fourth of July. Goldberg, 82, had been battling chronic kidney disease. "Sad to report that longtime ESPN horse racing analyst & NFL reporter/prognosticator Hank "The...
NFL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Knicks Free Agency Punishment News

Before free agency opened up last Thursday, it was announced that Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks agreed to a four-year contract. According to Fred Katz, the Knicks are expected to be fined for tampering. Apparently, the Dallas Mavericks were "frustrated" that reports of Brunson leaving for New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Yankees#On A Roll#Max#Nl#Cardinals#Reds
ClutchPoints

Mets’ Max Scherzer passes Curt Schilling into 2nd all-time with incredible feat

On Tuesday, New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer made his long awaited return from the injured list. He looked as strong as ever, tossing six shutout innings. He managed to strike out 11 Cincinnati Reds batters in the six frames, and only allowed two hits. Unfortunately, the Mets offense failed to score a single run and ended up losing 1-0. But that didn’t stop Scherzer from making some history.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

MLB futures: Mets odds won't get any better with Max Scherzer set to return

Good news for New York Mets fans. Superstar and future Hall of Fame pitcher Max Scherzer will return to action Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds. This couldn’t come at a better time for New York with the Atlanta Braves just 3.5 games back in the NL East. They may be in 1st place, but New York is losing steam a bit as the summer heats up. Still, since Scherzer went down on May 18, the Mets managed a 26-15 record in the 41 games.
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

NBA Draft 2022: What Knicks are getting in Duke's Trevor Keels

Yes, the New York Knicks did actually select a player on NBA Draft night. After New York made three trades — acquiring three first-round picks and losing the No. 11 pick, Kemba Walker and four second-round selections — Leon Rose & Co. had left everybody’s heads spinning.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
FOX Sports

Alonso leads Mets against the Marlins following 4-hit game

Miami Marlins (39-41, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (51-31, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Daniel Castano (1-1, 2.42 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Mets: Trevor Williams (1-5, 4.34 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -166, Marlins +141; over/under is 9...
MLB
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
102K+
Followers
111K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy