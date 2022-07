The City of Lima is looking for input about the future Lima Community Aquatic Center. They will be holding a public meeting on July 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the City Club. There the residents can ask questions and comment on the site selection process, the pool study, and the cost of the project. Back in fall 2020, the City of Lima determined that the Schoonover Pool would be too costly to repair and open for another season. So, they have been working on developing a plan to replace the pool with a new aquatic center. The cost is projected to be just under $9 million.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO